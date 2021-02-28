Police Investigate Fatal Traffic Accident On Exuma

Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident in Exuma that happened last weekend.

According to reports, shortly before 10pm on Sunday, 21st February, a caller contacted the George Town Police Station and reported a traffic accident in the settlement of Hermitage.

Officers arriving at the scene found an aquamarine Toyota Passo with extensive damage.

A man was found unresponsive in the vehicle with visible injuries. A local doctor then arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead. The Traffic Division will continue investigations into this matter.