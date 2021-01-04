Bisx Adds New Listing To Mutual Fund Roster

The Bahamas International Securities Exchange (BISX) has added another listing to its investment funds roster.

The exchange, in a statement, said the Multi Strategies Leveraged Income Fund has completed its listing process. The fund is incorporated as a Bahamian-domiciled International Business Company (IBC) and is licensed under the Investment Funds Act 2019.

Ivan Hooper, The Winterbotham Trust Company's chief executive, said: “Another strong year working with BISX’s team in listing funds on the exchange, particularly in a year in which we had to overcome challenges brought by the COVID-19 epidemic.

"Our listings continued, and continued smoothly, this time ending the year with the listing of the Multi Strategies Leveraged Income Fund, another fund listing with UCAP Bahamas acting as investment manager, and another example of the importance managers are giving to listing their investment vehicles.

"As the administrator with most funds under administration in The Bahamas, and the main sponsor of listed funds with close to half of fund-related listings, partnering with BISX has become a key component of our offering and a key enhancer in our ability to attract funds to The Bahamas. Continuing our services and ability to list during these times is key to the success of the industry.”

Keith Davies, BISX's chief executive, added: “BISX is pleased at the investment that we have made into our relationships with financial services providers such as Winterbotham, and their work at demonstrating to their clients the value-added benefits of having a listing on a regulated stock exchange.

"We look forward to the continued growth of our fund listing facility, and to other services of the exchange as we continue to grow and evolve into 2021.”

The Winterbotham Trust Company served as the BISX sponsor member that brought the Multi Strategies Leveraged Income Fund to the exchange. The investment decisions will be made by UCAP Bahamas, and The Winterbotham Trust Company has been appointed to serve as the fund's administrator.