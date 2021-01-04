Three Men Dead In Separate Shootings

Police are investigating the deaths of three men in separate shooting incidents on Sunday and Monday.

In the first incident, police were alerted to a shooting at the intersection of Sapodilla and Willow Tree Street, Pinewood Gardens shortly after 8pm on Sunday.

Officers found the body of a man slumped over in a white bus with apparent gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Services pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The second incident took place shortly after 10pm when the body of a man was found in a black vehicle on Whites Addition off Kemp Road. He appeared to have gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The third incident happened on Gilbert Street, Kennedy Subdivision shortly before 4am on Monday. Police responded to reports of a shooting and found the body of man on the ground.

These deaths bring the total homicide count for the new year to five.