Breaking News: Environmentalists Granted Leave For Oil Drilling Judicial Review

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A JUDGE has granted environmentalists leave to conduct a judicial review concerning Bahamas Petroleum Company's exploratory drilling on Tuesday morning.

However, Supreme Court Justice Petra Hanna-Weekes did not grant the applicants’ request for a stay, meaning BPC's drilling can continue.

Environmental activists want to quash Environment Minister Romauld Ferreira’s decision granting environmental approvals to BPC in February. BPC began drilling its exploratory oil on December 20.

More to come.