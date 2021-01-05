Breaking News: Environmentalists Granted Leave For Oil Drilling Judicial Review

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
A JUDGE has granted environmentalists leave to conduct a judicial review concerning Bahamas Petroleum Company's exploratory drilling on Tuesday morning.
However, Supreme Court Justice Petra Hanna-Weekes did not grant the applicants’ request for a stay, meaning BPC's drilling can continue.
Environmental activists want to quash Environment Minister Romauld Ferreira’s decision granting environmental approvals to BPC in February. BPC began drilling its exploratory oil on December 20.
More to come.
Comments
TalRussell 3 hours, 43 minutes ago
So the judge was more convinced by the arguments the imported English Queen's Counsel's for and on behalf of his clients the sludge drillers considering it has already taken the courts three-decades to but begin to settle the land scam case. The sludge drillersget to continue drilling and let the appeal process begin - after all they only need few months to delay not decades of delays and appeals. Shakehead a quick once for upyeahvote English Queen's Counsel, Twice for not this case we local King's Counsel?
Voltaire 1 hour, 55 minutes ago
Well well well. Britain7 and Columbus-the-Oppressor. Why the tied tongues?
Bahama7 1 hour, 46 minutes ago
Great news for the Bahamas and economic development... the drill continues and the judge ruled out a halt to drilling.
The Bahamians that paid $1m via Leno to fund the drill will be delighted at this news.
Voltaire 1 hour, 29 minutes ago
Mmm and yet you lost on every other count. Commiserations my friend. This is just the start.
TalRussell 1 hour, 16 minutes ago
The English Queen's Counsel's (QC) clients drilling for sludge oil deposits need not worry when it's our AG Carl Wilshire who's indirectly responsible for paying the additional monies to further fund retaining their QC now that the English government has locked-down all of England for the next month or two?
The English's new travel restrictions could very well result in the most learned QC, being stuck abroad on the other side pond for another month or two...all paid for by the AG aka PopoulacesPurse.
Shakehead a quick once for upyeahvote cannot make such nonsense up. Shake twice for not?
