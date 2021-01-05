Four Deaths In Grand Bahama

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Grand Bahama has recorded four more COVID-19-related deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

Three women and one man, ranging in age from 59 to 69 years, died of COVID-19 between November 12 to December 13.

There are currently two hospitalized cases in Grand Bahama, and those patients have been classified as “moderately ill”.

Coronavirus infections on Grand Bahama, however, are low, with no new cases in the past two days. To date, a total of 1,141 COVID-19 cases have been recorded on the island of Grand Bahama.

The four deaths had been under investigation and have now been classified as COVID-19 related. In November there were three deaths, including a 61-year-old female on November 12, 2020; a 59-year-old male on November 19; and a 68-year-old female on November 29. There was one death on December 13 of a 69-year-old female.



Minister of State for Grand Bahama Senator Kwasi Thompson was unable to comment on the COVID-19 deaths, however, he noted that COVID numbers are low on Grand Bahama.

He said: “Only the health officials can comment on the Covid deaths. I can only continue to thank the public for their compliance with the health protocols.

“The numbers in Grand Bahama reflect that. Currently, the numbers are low.

“I am advised that only two Covid-related persons are in hospital, and no person is in ICU. However, this could change.”

Mr Thompson encouraged persons not to let their guard down, and continue to be diligent.

“The government continues to execute its strategy of assistance with food, unemployment assistance, and small business funding. We also are completing final work on the Rand Hospital to fully rebuild our health infrastructure,” he said.

The COVID-19 protocols require persons to wear a mask in public.

People should also wash and sanitise their hands regularly with soap or hand sanitiser and practice social distancing.

Residents must also abide by the 10pm curfew.