Decision Soon On New Nib Director

A DECISION will be made “shortly” on who will succeed National Insurance Board Director Nicola Virgill-Rolle when she vacates the post, according to NIB Minister Brensil Rolle.

Mrs Virgill-Rolle’s resignation was confirmed in late November.

“The search is continuing,” the minister said yesterday when asked for an update on a new NIB director. “Dr Rolle has made a commitment to be with us until the end of February.

“The Prime Minister has looked at some candidates and we continue to search and a decision will be made shortly.”

He added: “The existing director’s contract expires and (she) will leave in February and there will be a person to replace her in place.”

A month ago, Mr Rolle admitted he did not take Mrs Virgill-Rolle seriously when she first revealed she was considering resigning after more than two years as NIB’s director.

Once her decision was made official in writing, Mr Rolle said the board sought to dissuade Mrs Virgill- Rolle, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Mrs Virgill-Rolle’s resignation was announced in unusual fashion, with her new employer making public her new post before an official government statement was released.

She will leave NIB to become the next executive director of Lyford Cay Foundations, a release from the foundations said. The release made no mention of her tenure with NIB.

Mrs Virgill-Rolle was appointed director of NIB on July 1, 2018. She declined comment when contacted yesterday.

“She indicated that she found a more stable offer,” Mr Rolle told The Tribune at the time. “She made a commitment to go and I wished her well in her new venture.

“I’m happy for her. I’m happy she’s found something that she claims is more long-lasting. She did a good job at NIB and I just wish her well at her new job.”