Girls Escape School Gate ‘Snatching’

GRAND Bahama Police arrested a man yesterday in connection with two alleged attempted child abductions at separate government primary schools in Freeport.

The first attempted abduction occurred shortly before 4pm at the Walter Parker Primary school, where a female student was approached by a man in a silver Cobalt vehicle who told her that he was sent to pick her up.

According to reports, a similar incident was also reported at the Maurice Moore Primary School, where a man fitting the same description had attempted to abduct a second student.

The students alerted adults and the police were called.

Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder confirmed that shortly before 4pm officers received a report of an alleged attempted abduction of a young female student at the Walter Parker Primary.

“The person told her he was sent to collect her; he then said he would give her a dollar, but she refused to go with him,” Superintendent Pinder said.

Ms Pinder said the student told her guardian what had happened who then went to the school and reported the incident.

Officers were called and made a check based on the description given by the girl, who described the suspect as a fair-skinned man with a beard and afro hair. She also told police the suspect was driving a silver coloured Cobalt vehicle.

Supt Pinder said police received another attempted abduction report by a crossing guard at the Maurice Moore Primary. The guard gave police a description of the suspect, she said.

“Officers searched and stopped a person fitting the description given of the man at Walker Parker Primary. He was taken into custody and we are doing intensive investigation into the matter,” Supt Pinder said.

Supt Pinder said that both students did the right thing by not going with the stranger and by alerting adults.

She is urging parents to continue to speak with their children about the dangers of talking to strangers.

“We want parents to tell them not to talk, or go with strangers, or accept money from strangers. And to remain in the school compound until they are picked up. We also want those children that walk home, not to take track roads and to stay on the main road and to walk in groups,” she said.