We Did Our Best - Now Trust Us: Minnis Defends Handling Of Crisis As Dahl-Regis To Advise On Vaccinations

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis last night defended his government’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis - and announced that Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis will chair a consultative committee to advise the Ministry of Health on a vaccination plan.
In a speech highlighting plans and touting how the government has handled the COVID-19 crisis, Dr Minnis said the committee “will report at the appropriate time on the rollout of a vaccine in The Bahamas”.
Some on social media criticised the address, however, noting the nation’s leader said nothing specific about when COVID-19 restrictions will be further relaxed or the way forward in the pandemic.
While telling a story about a grandmother who said she cannot wait for the pandemic to be over, Dr Minnis also said COVID-19 “restrictions will end” at some point, but did not elaborate.
“Thankfully, because there are now successful vaccines for COVID-19, our country, and our economy, are set to reopen more fully in the months ahead,” he said.
“I say to that grandmother, and to all Bahamians: The end is in sight! Restrictions will end! We will get back to our way of life! Jobs and the economy are coming back!
“Last month, some hotel workers returned to their jobs. But we still have a few more months to go, especially as the pandemic continues to rage, in countries all around us.”
Dr Minnis cautioned that the crisis is not over.
“It is possible that cases will rise again before vaccines arrive,” he said. “If this happens, as a government and people, we will have to return to some of the measures that worked to beat back previous waves.
“Through our experience during the pandemic year, we now know the formula that works. Tough times do not scare us. Difficult circumstances do not break our resolve.”
Dr Minnis said $177 million was spent through the end of October 2020 in response to COVID-19.
“To help support businesses and workers, we offered $44.4 million in tax credit/tax deferrals which funded the payrolls for nearly 7,000 private sector employees.
“To protect nearly 4,500 jobs in the small business sector, $47.3 million was made available for small business grants and continuity loans, through the Access Accelerator Small Business Development Centre.
“The government provided $45.5 million in unemployment support, administered by the National Insurance Board. This included the extension of NIB’s existing benefit programmes, as well as support for Bahamians in the hospitality sector and self-employed individuals. This has been the largest distribution of unemployment benefits in Bahamian history.”
Dr Minnis said between March and October 2020, $17.2 million was spent on food support, providing food for about 100,000 people.
He added that in New Providence, $9 million has been spent improving Princess Margaret Hospital and areas of Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre while in Grand Bahama, $21 million has been allocated for a phased redevelopment of Rand Memorial Hospital.
Dr Minnis said the government is in the process of buying 5,000 tablets for students in junior high schools.
“All students and teachers on the Family Island communities were provided with devices for the new school year: Mayaguana, Inagua, Acklins, Crooked Island, San Salvador, Rum Cay, Cat Island, and on Andros, for the communities of Congo Town and Mangrove Cay.”
joeblow 1 hour, 58 minutes ago
Translation: "we kapunkle tings up before, we still kapunkalin' tings up and you can trust us to kapunkle tings up in the future--- but we doin' our best".
KapunkleUp 56 minutes ago
For the record, I object to your use of that word!
happyfly 52 minutes ago
He's being kapunckl'ist
bahamianson 59 minutes ago
trust us to allow 21,000 people to be in Nassau/Bahamas whom haven't taken their 5 day antigen test. Imagine these people taking their RT Test on the 4th day before visiting/returning partying on the 3rd,2nd, and last night in Florida and now still travelling to The Bahamas. As far as we know, they are negative. To avoid maximum slip ups, they now have to take the 5 day Antigen test. However , we have 21,000 people whom didn't do that. It is luck not what you and your administration did that prevents us from another wave. You then will come back and lock us down for these irresponsible people. Do your job and fine them the $1000 or 1 month in jail. Social Services would love the extra cash.
bahamianson 56 minutes ago
In Florida, if you have an allergic reaction to the vaccine and it hospitalizes you, you can be compensated up to $50,000. If you die, you get somewhere around $375,000. It must be proved that your illness or death was a result of the vaccine. Do we have that here? Will people whom are hospitalized or die from the vaccine be compensated or is it " Dog Eat Your lunch?'
KapunkleUp 54 minutes ago
"Trust us"... sounds like a used car salesman trying to unload his special deal of the month 1975 Pinto.
tribanon 49 minutes ago
Try as he may, this corrupt, arrogant, nasty and vindictive bozo cannot re-write the history of his abysmal performance since May 2017. He has virtually single-handedly destroyed what little was left of our economy as a result of his gross incompetence in handling both the Dorian crisis and then the COVID-19 crisis. It's all only too fresh in the minds of many Bahamians.
And to think this clown truly believes he and his leadership skills are God's gift to the vast majority of Bahamians who are suffering like they have never suffered before under his failed leadership. What a joke!
happyfly 41 minutes ago
Exactly. A politician saying the word "trust" is the kiss of death.....
