Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing At Lpia

PIPER Aztec was forced to make an emergency landing at Lynden Pindling International Airport on Thursday.

According to Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority Chief Investigator Delvin Major, the small plane had to make the landing after experiencing problems with its landing gears.

Mr Major said: “Yes, we are investigating an emergency landing at LPIA. The pilot was on the way to Long Island. When he took off, the landing gear would not retract so he attempted to land. But when he did that, the gear would not extend.

“There were four people on board. Thankfully there were no injuries.”

Mr Major said the plane began to experience technical challenges around 12.55pm and about 20 minutes later, the pilot was forced to make the emergency landing using only one of its gears.