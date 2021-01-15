0

24-Year-Old Charged With Attempted Murder

As of Friday, January 15, 2021

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

A 24-year-old man was charged with attempted murder in the Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Police said Ruis Knowles attempted to kill Antone Burrows on January 9. They also argued he used a handgun to endanger the lives of another man and woman on the same day.

Due to the nature of the charges, Knowles was not required to enter a plea and the case was adjourned to February 19 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

He was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until that time.

