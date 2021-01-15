‘We’Ll Create A Fund To Benefit Our Nation’

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday announced the government’s intention to implement a Sovereign Wealth Fund, saying the law governing the fund will likely be updated.

Countries typically look to form a sovereign wealth fund to manage and invest excess cash from royalties and budgetary surpluses, Dr Minnis said. While the country is not yet at that stage, Dr Minnis said there are valuable land and natural resource assets at citizens’ disposal.

This fund, he said, will enshrine an accountable and transparent means for Bahamians to ensure that national assets are deployed and developed for the benefit of the entire country.

The Economic Recovery Committee in its report last year recommended the establishment of such a fund.

“The government has already executed a legal review of the Sovereign Wealth Fund Act of 2016, with a view to enhancing the provisions of the legislation,” Dr Minnis told those gathered at the 2021 Bahamas Business Outlook yesterday.

“The proposed legislative changes fully embrace the Santiago Principles, which are international best practices designed to address concerns by investors and regulators about transparency, accountability, and the governance structure of such funds.

“Countries typically look to form a sovereign wealth fund to manage and invest excess cash from royalties and budgetary surpluses. While The Bahamas is not yet at that point in our development, we appreciate that we have valuable land and other natural resource assets.

“We also recognise that the country needs an independent, non-partisan, transparent, accountable entity to manage some of our most valuable land and our precious natural assets for the benefit of the Bahamian people. Such oversight may help to reduce corruption by public officials.”

He continued: “This Sovereign Wealth Fund will also likely manage a special sub-fund that will be dedicated to expanding critical infrastructure throughout The Bahamas, especially in our Family Islands.

“To maximise the potential of our Family Islands, critical transportation, healthcare, education, heritage, cultural, commercial and power infrastructure must be built, and built to world-class standards. In the face of climate changes, such infrastructure must be resilient.”

Dr Minnis told the conference that a National Infrastructure Fund will mobilise public and private capital, from local and international sources, to be deployed in the true spirit of public-private partnerships (or PPPs) to meet the estimated two billion in infrastructure development needs throughout our extensive archipelago.

“The Sovereign Wealth Fund and the accompanying National Infrastructure Fund will transform the way in which we approach the development of our country. These funds will enshrine accountable and transparent means for Bahamians to ensure that our national assets are deployed and developed for the benefit of the entire country.”

Dr Minnis also said his administration is focused on economic recovery and getting Bahamians back to work as quickly as possible.

However he said given the current state of public finances, the government has had to make

some “tough” decisions.

“As a temporary measure to avoid any further deterioration in our fiscal position, we are reducing new capital expenditure for the current fiscal year,” the minister of finance said.

“However, for a number of planned new projects, the government is exploring creative alternatives to finance such critical infrastructure.”

These projects include site works at the Exuma International Airport; the Long Island International Airport at Deadman’s Cay; the North Eleuthera International Airport and upgrades to the Leonard Thompson International Airport at Marsh Harbour.

“Similar to the Lynden Pindling International Airport model, the government intends to aggressively implement a public private partnership programme to complete these capital projects.

“Such public private partnership methods may include the use of passenger facility charges and other airport usage fees to fund the development of our Family Island infrastructure, as opposed to funding exclusively via the Public Treasury,” Dr Minnis said.

“While we must adapt the mode of financing for a number of key infrastructure projects, our commitment to develop Family Island infrastructure remains as strong as ever.

“Such significant investment in airport infrastructure will support increased airlift to our Family Islands as tourism rebounds. It also represents some $150 million in infrastructure stimulus spending in these islands.”

In December, Senator Kwasi Thompson, the newly-appointed minister of state for finance, told the Senate that the Minnis administration is aiming to slash $100m apiece from both its capital and recurrent (fixed cost) spending after 2020-2021 first quarter revenues came in $68m below projections while spending soared.