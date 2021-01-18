Tornado Hits Jubilee Gardens

A TORNADO reportedly touched down in the Jubilee Gardens area, scaring some residents and leaving behind minor damage.

Residents reported that heavy winds shook homes and ripped shingles off roofs on Friday afternoon. There were no injuries.

On Friday weather officials said there was a quasi-stationary front across the northwest part of the country that was expected to produce some rain ahead of a cold front.

Tall Pines MP Don Saunders, who represents the area, said he and a team did a walkabout after the extreme weather event to assess the damage and assure residents they would be assisted where needed.

“We wanted to make sure (to) touch bases with them to see how we could assist them in any way,” Mr Saunders said yesterday.

“We visited several homes that were damaged. We were happy to find out (there was) only minor damage — one home had minor damage to its roof and one had some damage to its fencing... and another, outside patio furniture was ripped up and torn apart.”

He said no one was physically hurt and residents were cleaning up debris. Still the event was traumatic for some of the younger residents, he said.

“A lot of children were psychologically affected... but the experience for the most part reminded them of some of the tragedies they’ve had in the past with the landfill and I assured them that just as we were successful in addressing their concerns with the landfill... that we are still going to be there for them during this period.”

He said his team will be back in the community this week to assist with minor repairs for affected residents.