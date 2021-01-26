$20k Fine For $22k Marijuana

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 42-year-old woman who was found with $22,000 worth of marijuana was yesterday fined $20,000.

Police arrested Fantalar Lewis after they found 22 pounds of Indian hemp in her home on January 23.

She pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous drug possession with the intent to supply during a hearing before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

The court heard officers, acting on information, proceeded to Lewis’ Golden Isles Road home around 10am on the morning in question. When they arrived, officers knocked on the door, showed the defendant their warrant and informed her that she and her home would be searched in reference to dangerous drugs and firearms.

During their investigation, officers found four brown taped packages containing a quantity of marijuana in a pink clothes basket in Lewis’ bedroom. The prosecution said when a K-9 dog was deployed, he also made indications toward the closet in the room. When officers searched it, they found four clear plastic wraps with more marijuana lying on the floor. Lewis was subsequently arrested. When questioned by officers in custody, she said the drugs were hers and claimed she was the one who had brought them to her residence.

Yesterday, Lewis was represented by attorney Jomo Campbell. He told the magistrate his client pleaded guilty at her earliest opportunity because she did not want to waste the court’s time. He also insisted Lewis was extremely remorseful for breaking the law.

In response, Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt told Lewis she could not imagine what must have been going through her head leading up to January 23, when she was caught red-handed. She told the defendant since she chose to break the law, she must be willing to pay the consequences.

As a result, she fined Lewis $20,000 and told her half of the fine had to be paid before she was released from custody. She also told Lewis she had to pay the remaining balance within the next 60 days. Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt said if she doesn’t, she would be sentenced to nine months in jail.

Yesterday, another man who was found with two grams of marijuana was ordered to attend drug counselling classes.

Reginald Johnson, 22, was arrested after officers found two grams of marijuana on him on January 19.

The court was told that day, officers were conducting road checks in the Pineyard Road area when they observed a white Nissan Note driving at a high rate of speed. They then beckoned for the vehicle to stop and informed the lone male occupant that he would be searched. During their investigation, officers found two silver foil wraps in one of Johnson’s pants pockets, they then arrested the defendant and transported him to the Elizabeth Estates police station. During an interview with officers there, Johnson admitted the offence and said he had bought the drugs to smoke.

After pleading guilty to one count of simple possession yesterday, Johnson was ordered to attend drug counselling classes for three months.