Fusion Uncertain Of Reopening Date For Facilities

DESPITE being given the approval from environmental health officials, Fusion Superplex officials say they are still uncertain when the complex’s cinemas and entertainment facilities will reopen as they are still awaiting word from the competent authority.

Fusion’s cinema and entertainment facilities have been closed since March 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some observers believe this is due to the fact the government fears the facility’s confined spaces - together with the large crowds it attracts - will lead to an uptick of new infections.

However, Fusion officials have previously said they plan to introduce new protocols at the facility in keeping with the social distancing and COVID-19 health measures once the green light has been given.

Yesterday, Fusion’s chief marketing officer, Nikolette Elden told The Tribune the complex’s inability to fully reopen is something that continues to take a financial toll on the company.

With some 300 of its staff members still furloughed, Ms Eldon said top executives continue to push for permission to fully reopen. However, she also noted there are no plans to permanently lay off staff at this time.

She added the company has already received approval from the Department of Environmental Health Services but is still waiting to receive the nod from the competent authority.

“We are on the cusp of a one-year closure, our business has suffered significant financial loss,” Ms Elden said. “Our leaders are exploring solutions for recovery. The first step of recovery is to get our staff back to work.

“We have not been given the green light on when our cinemas will be allowed to reopen. We have, however, been given the approval from the Department of Environmental Health Services since December but no word yet from the competent authority in relation to resuming full operations,” she said.

“We have submitted several letters to the competent authority regarding approval to resume to full operation, but we still wait patiently. Meanwhile, we have 300 furloughed staff that are anxiously awaiting their return to work. We intend to keep our staff employed, but first we must open.”

Last month, Fusion’s Edge restaurant reopened with outdoor dining only, becoming the first of its business operations to resume services since the complex was shuttered in March.

Outdoor dining at restaurants has also since been permitted on Sundays.

Ms Elden said while the move is a “step in the right direction”, the reality is the restaurant only represents a small portion of the facility’s revenue sales.

“During the closure, our marketing team had a chance to properly survey the entertainment offerings on the island to figure out exactly where we fit. Like other companies, adjustments were made across our operation to allow us to be positioned as we are today,” she said.

“We are in compliance with all established COVID-19 protocols. While we’re not at 100 percent staffing, we hope that a return to full operation will create the opportunity to have our staff return to work. The reality is, Edge only represents 15 percent of our business so we patiently await approval to open the entire operation.”

She added: “On Sunday we resumed our Sunday operation at Edge with our popular ‘Super Brunch’ and ‘NFL Football Watch’. It was very well received. We are thankful for the opportunity but optimistic of what is to come once we are allowed to resume full operations.”