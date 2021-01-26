Helping Women In Need Dress For Success

By ALESHA CADET

Tribune Features Reporter

acadet@tribunemedia.net

IN PARTNERSHIP with the Salvation Army, which is celebrating 90 years of service in the Bahamas, local clothing brand CAY 92 is currently conducting a drive to encourage people to donate gently used professional clothing for women in need.

The clothing drive is scheduled to run until February 12, with the drop-off location being at the Salvation Army on Mackey Street.

CAY 92 a women's contemporary workwear brand which strives to offer chic, classic looks for the corporate setting that can transition into pieces you can wear in a casual environment.

Owner Vernique Henfield said her business aims to be more than just a clothing brand; she wants it to more of a movement, and this is reflected through initiatives like the She's About Her Business blog series which highlights and celebrates women in business, she told Tribune Woman.



Additionally, she is committed to giving back to the community, and this exemplified through this partnership with the Salvation Army.

“It feels amazing to be in a space of philanthropy. From day one, our intent was to be more than a clothing brand and we'll continue to do just that. There are so many women that are in need of professional clothing,” said Vernique.

“As a brand that sells this type of attire, we're delighted to be able to assist. We're also donating a few of our pieces to the Salvation Army.

“This is important to me because it is a part of my purpose. Besides this initiative, I'm committed to other non-for-profit organisations as a volunteer. The Professional Women's Clothing Drive is an effort to share love and give back.”

This particular initiative, said Vernique, was inspired by a personal experience of hers. Last year, she encountered a young woman who was rejoicing about a having found a new job, but who at the same felt discouraged due to her lack of professional clothing. This experience made Vernique think about how many Bahamian women might find themselves in a similar situation.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that so many people have lost their jobs, Vernique is hopeful that 2021 will bring about positive change.



“This initiative is to help women feel confident as they walk through the door of their workplace for an interview,” she said.

“To donate, individuals can take part by dropping off items to the Salvation Army on Mackey Street. The telephone contact is 829-0901,” said Vernique.

Going into 2021, Vernique said women can look forward to more chic fashions from CAY 92 that will include tailored suits, palazzo pants, and more.