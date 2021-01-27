Charter Boat Crew Among 21 New Cases Of Covid-19

TWENTY-ONE cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Tuesday, including 11 crew members on a charter boat operating off New Providence.

Nineteen of the cases are in New Providence and two are in Grand Bahama.

In a release issued yesterday, the Ministry of Health said that the crew members of the charter boat operating out of New Providence for about four weeks have routinely been tested for COVID-19.

“As part of the routine rapid antigen testing, the crew tested positive,” the ministry said. “A confirmatory RT-PCR test was conducted on each crew member, and all 11 crew members were tested positive for COVID-19. Three of the crew members are currently symptomatic. However, all crew members remain in isolation.”

One hundred and seventy-five people have died from the disease while 15 deaths are under investigation. Thirteen people are currently in hospital with COVID-19.