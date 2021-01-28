Union Chief: Education Officials Do Not Have A Clue On Reopening

By Earyel Bowleg

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Union of Teachers President Belinda Wilson said it is obvious the Ministry of Education and its top officials “do not have a clue” on how schools will reopen safely for face-to-face learning.

Education Minister Jeffrey Lloyd confirmed to reporters on Tuesday that in-person learning at public schools in New Providence, Abaco, Exuma, and Eleuthera will not resume on the February 1 target.

A number of private schools on the islands in question and public schools on other islands are open for face-to-face learning.

He said education officials are still in talks with the Ministry of Health but anticipate that some time in February “we will be able to return to the schools” in the mentioned islands.

In response, Mrs Wilson told The Tribune ministry officials have “fumbled the ball” and their performance is “unsatisfactory”.

“After 10 months it must be obvious not only to the Bahamas Union of Teachers, but to the entire country that the Ministry of Education and its top officials do not have a clue as to how schools will reopen safely face-to-face,” she said.

“Again I urge them to accept the written and verbal recommendations and the logical advice that has been given to them freely from March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic first affected The Bahamas.”

She added: “I want to remind the officials at the Ministry of Education that teachers are the experts in education. Teachers have great ideas and strategies and, yes, the Bahamas Union of Teachers Belinda Wilson, the president, represents the teachers’ views. Sadly, Ministry of Education officials have fumbled the ball and their performance is unsatisfactory. In fact, it amounts to gross incompetence and ineptitude - It is evident.”

Ms Wilson called upon the minister, the permanent secretary, and the director of education to swallow their pride. She said the union is here to help.