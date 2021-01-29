Blaze Extinguished In Abandoned Bay Street Building

Firefighters tackle the blaze on Friday afternoon. (Photos by Terrel W Carey Sr and Donavan McIntosh)
The Fire Department has extinguished a blaze that engulfed an abandoned building on Bay Street this afternoon.
The fire was close to the Government Publications building.
Kenneth Morris, director of the Fire Department, said salvage efforts are ongoing.
proudloudandfnm 2 hours, 20 minutes ago
Where is Darrold????
proudloudandfnm 2 hours, 19 minutes ago
THIS IS IT! THE END IS HERE!
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 28 minutes ago
Wow I just saw this and I thought the exact same thing!
"there's a building it's on fire!!!!!"
Clamshell 2 hours, 14 minutes ago
Quick! Get a bucket!
John 2 hours, 2 minutes ago
Body or human remains found inside
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
Oh this is that building before Elizabeth(?) Ave. Very beautiful.. rustic... at least it was
