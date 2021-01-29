0

Blaze Extinguished In Abandoned Bay Street Building

Firefighters tackle the blaze on Friday afternoon. (Photos by Terrel W Carey Sr and Donavan McIntosh)

As of Friday, January 29, 2021

Photo: Terrel W Carey Sr

Photo: Donavan McIntosh

The Fire Department has extinguished a blaze that engulfed an abandoned building on Bay Street this afternoon.

The fire was close to the Government Publications building.

Kenneth Morris, director of the Fire Department, said salvage efforts are ongoing.

Comments

proudloudandfnm 2 hours, 20 minutes ago

Where is Darrold????

1

proudloudandfnm 2 hours, 19 minutes ago

THIS IS IT! THE END IS HERE!

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

1

ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 28 minutes ago

Wow I just saw this and I thought the exact same thing!

"there's a building it's on fire!!!!!"

0

Clamshell 2 hours, 14 minutes ago

Quick! Get a bucket!

0

John 2 hours, 2 minutes ago

Body or human remains found inside

0

ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 17 minutes ago

Oh this is that building before Elizabeth(?) Ave. Very beautiful.. rustic... at least it was

0

