Man Found Shot Dead At Wheel Of Car

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating the death of a man who was found slumped forward in the driver’s seat of a running car in the early hours yesterday morning.

According to a Royal Bahamas Police Force crime report shortly after 1am police were alerted to gunshots being discharged on Lyon Road off Shirley Street.

“A patrolling unit responded and on the officers’ arrival to the area, they met a white Nissan Cube at a stop in the middle of the street at the T-junction of St Margaret and Lyon Roads, with the engine still running,” according to a police statement.

“An inspection of the vehicle revealed a dark male slumped forward in the driver’s seat. He was unresponsive when checked by the officers. Emergency Medical Services were summoned and following their examination of the male he was pronounced lifeless.”

The victim had gunshot injuries, police said.

The deceased was identified to The Tribune as Marvin Rolle by his aunt Karen Rolle. Ms Rolle said she learned about what happened to her nephew when her neighbour came and called her.

Asked if she knew what Rolle was doing that morning, Ms Rolle answered: “Well, I know he came home, I can’t tell you exactly what time that he came home but I knew at the time I was still up before 1 o’clock… and I happened to walk from my daughter’s bedroom and I came out to my living room here and I stand to the window here and I saw his light on in his house.

“I wondered where he was because I ain’t see the car, but I know the light was on... so I stood right to the window and watched him... and then I looked, I saw when he walked out of his house – it’s like 1 o’clock. He walked out of his house, he closed his door and he walked and went to the other side of the neighbourhood. I saw when he pulled out and he gone. That was it.”

She is no stranger to tragedy as four years ago her brother was killed.

Ms Rolle remembered her nephew as a person with a “heart of gold”.

“He is a person (who) looks out for people and if he sees something going on he will try to stop the conflict or try to talk to the person. Make sure it (doesn’t) be a problem.”

She admitted he had his challenges in the past and had problems with the law.

The aunt identified marijuana as his only problem, but said he had cut it out for years.

Ms Rolle said she had seen changes in him. He got into his own business with his own stall on the dock selling conch and fish, she said.

Her nephew leaves behind four children.

Anyone with information on this killing or any other homicide is asked to call police at 502-9991/2, 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.