Paho Cautions Over Travel Amid Virus Third Wave

74 NEW CASES IN ONE DAY THE Ministry of Health recorded 74 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The country now has had 12,699 confirmed coronavirus infections. Fifty-nine of the new cases are in New Providence, four are in Grand Bahama, one is in Abaco, seven are in Bimini/Cat Cay, two are in Eleuthera, and there is one in Andros. The Ministry of Health also reported that 41 people are in hospital with the virus. There have been 246 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths. Health officials said 39 new COVID-19 infections were recorded on Monday.

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

AS The Bahamas enjoys increasing tourist numbers, officials at the Pan American Health Organization have warned that now may not be the time for travel as most countries are experiencing a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For over a year, the country’s tourism market has suffered terribly due to international travel coming to a halt.

Although things appear to slowly be on a rebound, PAHO is still advising those who live in the region to be cautious.

Addressing regional partners at PAHO’s weekly webinar on COVID-19, the organisation’s director, Dr Carissa Etienne said seasonal weather might be another challenge in terms of spread of infection.

“As countries across the region work to contain the spread of COVID-19, they must also begin planning for another challenge: seasonal weather,” she said. “First, let’s talk about summer travel and its potential impact on transmission. With children on vacation, many parents face important choices of how to make the most of these summer months.

“As more people are vaccinated in the Northern Hemisphere, movement restrictions are lifted and travel destinations reopen for tourists, many families may be considering booking summer vacations. We must remember, however, that while vaccines protect us from the worst of this virus, even those who are vaccinated can become sick and spread COVID.

“Given the significant gaps in vaccine coverage and the still imminent risk of infection, now may not be the ideal time for travel – especially in places with active outbreaks or where hospital capacity may be limited.”

PAHO reports that just last week, the Americas recorded 1.1 million new COVID infections and 30,000 COVID-related deaths. This brings the regional total case count to more than 72 million and deaths to nearly 1.9 million.

Dr Etienne said these are staggering numbers when one considers that at this time last year the entire world reported 10 million COVID-19 cases and 500,000 deaths.

“In the months since, this virus has touched every corner of the globe and changed the course of history,” she continued. “And while we are seeing some reprieve from the virus in countries in the Northern Hemisphere, for most countries in our region, the end remains a distant future.

“In North America, cases are declining across the US, Canada and Mexico, although a few Mexican states continue to report a rise in new infections. Many Central American countries like Belize, Panama and Guatemala have registered an uptick in new infections in certain departments.

“And in the Caribbean, Cuba, the Dominican Republic and St Kitts and Nevis are seeing cases increase. The situation in Haiti is also worsening as cases are climbing across the country and some hospitals are filling up.”

The Delta variant of COVID, originally discovered in India last December, has now become one of the most dangerous strains of the coronavirus circulating globally. Research shows it may be the most transmissible variant yet. Delta has already spread to at least 92 countries, making up virtually all new cases in the United Kingdom and at least 10 percent of new infections in the US.

The good news for The Bahamas is that a PAHO official said so far there is no sign of the deadly Delta variant in this country.

“So far we do not have any evidence or information of the Delta variant in The Bahamas,” said Dr Jairo Mendez, PAHO’s advisor on emerging viral diseases. “The Bahamas is participating in (a) PAHO surveillance network and many samples have been sent off to our centres. We are going to have more information in the coming weeks.”

In the past, the Minnis administration has come under heavy fire from the opposition party and members of the public for reopening the country to travellers during the pandemic. The Bahamas’ borders are open and tourists are returning to our shores. To this PAHO’s Director of Health Emergencies Dr Ciro Ugarte said the government must have measures in place to minimise the spread of COVID.

“It is understood that this (decision) has been made according to the risk analysis and risk assessment or also … as a conclusion …. the risk tolerance level of the country in the context of local transmission and spread cannot be eliminated,” Dr Ugarte said.

“I would like to emphasise this. The importation of cases and further spread cannot be eliminated. It can be reduced.

“So, in that regard, authorities must put in place measures to minimise the risk of local spread by early detection of spread, isolation of suspected cases, quarantine of contacts and also early treatment of patients and, of course, the use of personal protective equipment. The use of masks. Information to the public, information to the tourists, physical distancing.”

With the hurricane season underway, Dr Etienne said storm preparations are especially vital in this era of COVID-19.

“Mitigating risks starts with having effective alert systems, so people know when it’s safe to stay home and when it’s better to evacuate,” she said.

“Countries should also consider outfitting hospitals and expanding shelters to reduce the potential for transmission, including among family members, since social distancing and proper ventilation will become difficult in the context of a storm.”

She said now is the time to bolster coordination among the public health, civil protection and emergency teams that could be called on to act in the event of a storm.