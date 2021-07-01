Prison Officer Issues ‘Not Addressed’

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

MORE than three months after correctional officers demonstrated over long standing issues, they say their concerns have not been addressed, raising the possibility for further industrial action.

Hervie Culmer, president of the Correctional Officers Staff Association, told The Tribune yesterday that since their grievances predate the COVID-19 pandemic, patience is wearing thin.

With the new fiscal year set to begin today, they are prepared to wait for a few more days for the government to take action, he said.

Back in March, the officers protested for nearly four hours outside the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS) and the Ministry of National Security over outstanding issues.

“After the demonstration we would have met with the Minister for the Public Service Brensil Rolle,” Mr Culmer said. “He would have assured us that our issues would be resolved in the upcoming budget period and those promotions and confirmation letters would have been released by the end of June and monies would follow within the new budget.

“So, we are expecting those confirmation letters and those owed funds.”

Calls made to Mr Rolle were not answered up to press time yesterday.

Mr Culmer continued: “The demonstration (in March) that was just a small show of the solidarity the officers have. When it boils down to it, if needs be, we are ready to go again with greater numbers. I have written and I have not heard back from anybody except for the permanent secretary of the public service.”

Asked about the sentiment of correctional officers, Mr Culmer said many are ready to stage another demonstration now because they are simply tired of waiting.

“From last week I have been receiving calls and people were coming to my office highlighting that the end of the month was approaching.

“The sentiment is we are ready to go again. We are ready to do it bigger. Like I said, if need be, we are ready to do it again.”

As for when that action will be taken, Mr Culmer said while officers expect word soon, “they’ve waited too long.”

In March, the officers described the inaction to address their concerns as a show of disrespect. The demonstration at times became heated.

At the time Mr Culmer said their displeasure was made worse after repeated attempts to speak to National Security Minister Marvin Dames at the ministry were unsuccessful because he reportedly evaded the scores of officers who had congregated at the compound.

The officers began their protest at BDCS at around 8am but later moved to the Ministry of National Security at John F Kennedy Drive.

Once congregated there, Mr Culmer did meet with Mr Dames, but said the meeting was unfavourable.

He claimed the minister had nothing concrete to say in response to their concerns. Officers are upset over the failure of officials to ensure they have been confirmed as permanent workers and a lack of promotions, among other things.