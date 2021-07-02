300 Attend Sawyer’S Fresh Market Job Fair

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

MORE than 300 job seekers in Grand Bahama turned out for a job fair held at the new Sawyer’s Fresh Market location in Lucaya.

Despite the bad weather, the turnout on the first day was a huge success, according to Nesha Grant Carr, the store’s director of training and development.

The job fair got underway later than expected after 10am, but the process went smoothly, Ms Grant-Carr reported. Tents and seating were erected in the parking lot area for the job seekers, many of whom came out early.

Sawyer’s newest location at Midshipman and West Beach Roads is expected to be completed by summer’s end. They are seeking 90 people to fill various positions in all departments.

“We are opening a bigger and better location as you can see and so we will need people to staff the establishment; we are looking for persons to work in produce, grocery, deli, meat, and customer service,” said Ms Grant-Carr.

“And so we are looking for…approximately 90 people. We have not yet analysed the data of all the persons we have seen today,… but we found some good candidates - persons who we will be hiring for sure.”

Ms Grant-Carr was pleased with the turnout. She said the fair will continue on Friday and Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

“I would say more than 300 persons came out today; it was a successful job fair.”

When asked whether the rainy weather hampered the fair, she said it did because the event got off to a late start.

“We started late and persons were here from early, but they were patient and waited their turn and moved in the line, and we are able to process everyone that came out today,” she said.

Mrs Grant-Carr said that they adhered to COVID-19 protocols. She noted that social distancing requirements and hand sanitizers were in place.

When asked when the new location would open, she declined to give a definite date, but said sometime before the end of summer.

Unemployment is high in Grand Bahama as a result of Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic. The government has implemented NIB unemployment benefits, food, and rental assistance to help struggling families in Grand Bahama.