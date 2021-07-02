Chinese Officials In Dialogue With Govt Over Covid Vaccines

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

CHINESE Ambassador to the Bahamas Dai Qingli said Chinese officials are having ongoing dialogue with the Bahamas government regarding cooperation in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, including providing vaccines.

Her comments echoed remarks previously made by the embassy’s counsellor, Haigang Yin who said in May the Embassy was in communication with the Bahamian government. However, at the time the Minnis administration’s level of interest in the vaccines was unclear.

China has been giving free COVID-19 vaccines to other countries after the World Health Organisation (WHO) approved the Chinese vaccines Sinopharm and Sinovac for use.

“So far, we have helped about more than 100 countries in terms of providing free vaccines and exporting vaccines to these countries and so we are continuing to have these communications with the Bahamas government,” the ambassador said.

However, there have reportedly been questions surrounding the effectiveness of the Asian country’s vaccine. According to an article published in the New York Times on June 22, four countries mostly using Chinese-made vaccines were ranked among the top 10 countries with the worst COVID-19 outbreaks.

“In the Seychelles, Chile, Bahrain and Mongolia, 50 to 68 percent of the populations have been fully inoculated, outpacing the United States, according to Our World in Data, a data tracking project,” the New York Times reported.

“All four ranked among the top 10 countries with the worst COVID outbreaks as recently as last week, according to data from The New York Times. And all four are mostly using shots made by two Chinese vaccine makers, Sinopharm and Sinovac Biotech.”

In late June, international news agency Reuters also reported that “there are growing concerns about whether they (Chinese vaccines) provide enough protection against the Delta variant, first identified in India.”

But when the Chinese ambassador to The Bahamas was asked about the efficacy rate, she did not give a figure but added that the Chinese vaccines have been proven effective in different countries.

“Well, there has been efficacy rates as these vaccine companies have shared with the media and with the general public,” she told reporters. “That’s based on their clinical trials and then with so much vaccination of these vaccines they are making new evaluations. So overall, Chinese vaccines have proven effective in different countries, more than 100 countries, and for different age groups. They are proven effective even against the mutated virus, but, of course, you know if you make a different scientific assessment then maybe you will come up with different figures.

“I think for the general public we don’t need to mind so much about these efficacy rates as long as these vaccines are approved by the WHO and by the governments of different countries... so I think so far Chinese vaccines have been proven both safe and efficacious as we haven’t heard major reports of mishaps or incidents regarding Chinese vaccines.”

According to CNN, the efficacy rates of the Chinese vaccines range from 60 percent to 79 percent.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine available in The Bahamas, is said to have an efficacy rate of 70 to 79 percent.