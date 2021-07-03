Elsa Becomes A Hurricane

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

TROPICAL Storm Elsa upgraded to a hurricane on Friday, Deputy Director of the Department of Meteorology Basil Dean said.

At the time, Mr Dean said the storm was a Category One hurricane.

AccuWeather noted this is the first Atlantic hurricane for the year.

The system was also the “fifth-named storm of 2021”.

Mr Dean told The Tribune the storm upgraded to a hurricane at around 8am Friday and maximum sustained winds increased to 75 mph, but the movement had not changed much.

"It’s still moving west-north-west like 28 mph and on that trajectory we’re still keeping the centre circulation just to the south of Hispaniola sometime on Saturday moving well to the south of the southeast Bahamas on Sunday morning and passing over central Cuba and into the Florida Straits sometime by Tuesday morning,” he said.

“The rain showers will certainly impact the southeast Bahamas. Some of the outer bands from the system will definitely increase the rain chances over the southeast Bahamas on Sunday.”

“That will spread into central Bahamas on Monday and by Tuesday morning the northwest Bahamas which includes New Providence could experience some showers as well as result of the passage to the west of us.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center predicted an “above average Atlantic hurricane season”. There was a predicted likely range of 13 to 20 named storms, six to ten will become hurricanes, and three to five major hurricanes.

This as Progressive Liberal Party Leader Philip "Brave" Davis urged Bahamians to take precautions.

He insisted that people should take the needed steps to protect personal properties and the lives of loved ones during the passage of this storm.

He said in a statement Friday: "While the current projected path of Elsa takes this storm west of the Bahama Island chain, a gulf stream or pressure system can easily and quickly shift the path of Elsa to the east, placing The Bahamas directly in the storm's path. We therefore must not let our collective guards down and remain prepared for any unexpected eventuality.

"I urge our citizens to pay close attention to and follow all official weather warnings and advisories. As flooding, downed energized power lines and fallen trees are major public safety and health hazards, motorists and pedestrians are advised to traverse the streets only when it is absolutely necessary. Please stay indoors as much as practically."

Additionally he urged the government through its relevant agency to exercise vigilance as a preemptive strike against the potential for predatory business practices by opportunistic and unscrupulous merchants who would seek to use the unfortunate circumstance of a Hurricane to gouge and fleece the Bahamian.