Kanoo: Attacks On Us Threaten Sand Dollar

• Warns they will ‘discredit’ vital technology

• And will drag Bahamas first ‘through mud’

• Chair: ‘Highly irresponsible’ for jurisdiction

A Bahamian digital payments provider yesterday argued that “reckless” attacks on it were threatening to undermine efforts to make The Bahamas a world leader in Central Bank-backed digital currencies.

Nicholas Rees, chairman and co-founder of Kanoo, told Tribune Business that the relentless onslaught suffered by the company over the past two weeks could dent consumer and business confidence in adopting the Sand Dollar for payments transactions.

Given that Kanoo has been awarded the contract to provide the “multi-signature Sand Dollar wallet” to all government departments and agencies, so that they can accept payments in digital currency from the Bahamian public, Mr Rees said efforts “to discredit our technology” could deter persons from using this mechanism.

“It’s highly reckless to be attacking any payment service provider in this environment given what we’re doing with the Sand Dollar,” he argued to this newspaper. “From a jurisdictional standpoint, it’s highly irresponsible to be making these allegations (see other article HERE).

“It’s designed to discredit our technology because of the success we’re having in the marketplace. Our technology has been validated by the Central Bank. We were the first to become inter-operable [with the Sand Dollar] and integrated into third party mobile applications. This is a world first that has never been done before.

“As a provider we don’t want to be caught up in this political back and forth. We feel it’s damaging to the country. We’re delivering a major financial product that’s important in a global context. We cannot be irresponsible in dragging the Sand Dollar, the Central Bank and payment services providers through the mud in political silly season.”

Kanoo, in a separate statement, said it had been selected by the Ministry of Finance to provide the multi-signature Sand Dollar wallets that will be integrated into the government’s own DigiPay platform, to which other digital payments service providers are already providing card and collection services on the government’s behalf.

Asserting that it won the contract “after a fair and transparent Request for Proposal (RFP) procurement process”, where it had to compete against all other authorised Sand Dollar providers such as Sun Cash, Omni and Island Pay, Kanoo said: “Interoperability of the system was a core mandate of the Central Bank.

“Kanoo’s early adoption of this technical capability has helped Kanoo stand out from our competitors. The need for interoperability is such that it will enable customers of all providers and financial institutions to transact with the government using the Sand Dollar. The fact that Kanoo has achieved this major historic milestone ensures that every financial player will be enabled to participate in the ecosystem.”

Kanoo added that it has become “the world’s first third party mobile application to integrate a Central Bank Digital Currency into its digital mobile ecosystem and offer the ability to transact online in an e-commerce environment”.

“Kanoo is the world’s first third-party mobile application to develop ‘interoperability’, which means that we enable Sand Dollar transactions to flow seamlessly between Kanoo’s ecosystem and users and those systems and wallets of any other financial institution or reference application,” it added.

Accusing Kanoo’s critics of “muddying the waters in making the issue more complex than it needs to be”, Mr Rees told Tribune Business: “The issue is bigger than Kanoo, bigger than any political party. The Sand Dollar is a major national initiative we must embrace and coalesce around.

“I’m extremely concerned. We’ve invested a tremendous amount of time, money and resources into delivery of this technology in support of the Central Bank, and the Sand Dollar project. All of these political attacks are damaging to the jurisdiction and the Sand Dollar.

“We’ve led the way on inter-operability. That’s a core mandate of the Central Bank on being selected as a provider of the sovereign multi-signature wallets. We ensure complete interaction with every customer and merchant regardless of what payment service provider they are using. We have complete interaction with all market players.”

Mr Rees said the Sand Dollar’s purpose was to ensure financial and payments services remain accessible to Bahamians across the archipelago, especially in the Family Islands, where commercial banks are unable to sustain the costs of managing a physical presence and have pulled out to leave some locations without access to banks.