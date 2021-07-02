Senator: Take Advantage Of Vat Holiday On Hurricane Supplies

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

SENATOR Kwasi Thompson, State Minister for Grand Bahama, is urging Grand Bahama residents to take advantage of the VAT Holiday on hurricane supplies purchased locally and abroad.

“We are seeing storms travelling now,” Mr Thompson said on Friday. “We encourage people to be mindful of the season we are in.”

Forecasters are keeping a close eye on Elsa, the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season. Tropical Storm Elsa strengthened to Category One hurricane status on Friday morning when winds neared 75mph.

Mr Thompson said that the government wanted to assist Bahamians in preparation for this year’s hurricane season.

“The Prime Minister during the Budget Communication announced that the government was creating a special VAT Holiday on hurricane supplies. We want to remind the public that during the period of July 9 to July 31, there is going to be VAT-free on hurricane supplies,” he said.

Minister Thompson stated that hurricane supplies purchased locally in GB, New Providence and throughout the Family Islands are VAT-free.

“We are encouraging persons during this hurricane season and looking at what is happening now – we are seeing storms travelling now. We want to encourage people to take advantage of the VAT holiday.”

A list of items that are designated as hurricane supplies are posted on the Ministry of Finance and Inland Revenue websites and the Ministry of Facebook page.

On June 2 at the start of hurricane season, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis during the debate in the House of Assembly urged Bahamians to begin their hurricane preparations.

He said: “To assist with these preparations, this year, for the first time, we will undertake a VAT holiday for hurricane preparations.

“This will assist Bahamians and residents to enjoy VAT-free shopping on a range of critical hurricane supplies and equipment.”

Two years after Hurricane Dorian, Grand Bahamians are still recovering from the devastation of the monster storm that caused $3.4 billion damage in the Bahamas.