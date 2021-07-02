Suspect Shot By Police 'In Stable Condition'

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A SUSPECT injured in a police-involved shooting is in stable condition, Assistant Superintendent of Police Audley Peters said Friday.

ASP Peters gave the update the day after the incident occurred.

According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force shortly after 7pm police received information that two suspects were in possession of firearms.

“Two units that were patrolling in the community of Coconut Grove were dispatched to Third Street,” the release said. "When the officers engaged the suspects they ran. One of the suspects made his way through a yard onto Fourth Street. Officers who were on Fourth Street, observed the suspect running towards the street brandishing a firearm. When alerted by the officers, he pointed the weapon in their direction.

“The officers produced their service weapons and discharged them at the suspect, hitting him several times. The suspect dropped the firearm, the officers then secured the weapon and arrested him.”

The suspect was taken to the hospital by Emergency Medical Services while the second suspect was also arrested and taken into custody.

This incident comes after police accidentally shot a woman on June 26. Precious Curry, 36, was injured outside her home because of a police chase in the residential area. Officers were patrolling the Blue Hill Road and Coconut Grove Avenue areas when they observed the occupant of a silver coloured vehicle driving in a “reckless manner”.

Although beckoned by police, the driver sped off and a chase followed as a result.

“The vehicle eventually came to a stop at the intersection of Amos Ferguson Street and Balfour Avenue. A man then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. He was pursued by the officers,” police reported.

“During the pursuit one of the officers observed the suspect remove an object from his waist. The officer being in fear for his life discharged his service weapon in the direction of the suspect. The suspect was caught unharmed, and a pistol was recovered.

“Moments later, an adult female who was on the outside of her residence during the incident, complained of receiving injuries consistent with gunshot wounds to her legs.”