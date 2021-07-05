By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT
tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net
AS the country battles its third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bahamas Nurses Union is reporting that five nurses are out sick and one recently died from the deadly virus.
BNU President Amancha Williams said the nurses are pretty much on their own or the burden is on their families as their insurance is not the best.
Last year, a number of nurses died after being exposed to COVID-19. The union had an issue with the length of time the government was taking to compensate the families of the fallen nurses.
It is unknown if they were ever paid.
“We have five nurses out at PMH with COVID,” Nurse Williams said yesterday. “Two of them are in hospital. They don’t have the best health insurance so their families have to deal with them. The air-conditioner was off down there for four weeks.
“I keep saying bacteria, the spread of viruses, everything grows in heat. Body fluids are passing from one person to the next in that kind of environment, especially when you have no windows to open up to allow the air to circulate.”
The union president indicated that those nurses recently afflicted with the virus are very ill. It is also unknown how many of the nurses are vaccinated against COVID-19.
“The nurses are sick,” she said. “One is really, really not well. She is at Doctors Hospital. She is not well. We had a nurse (from Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre) that died. . .last week Thursday. We are having a memorial service this week. She will also be buried this week. I haven’t heard the minister say anything about that. Why didn’t he talk about that?
“These air-condition systems have been out of service for a while, it’s just worse now that the summer has rolled in. I would say they have been out for about two months.”
The union president said the air-conditioning system is unreliable as one day it comes on and the next day it is off for periods as long as three weeks.
She said it must be extremely uncomfortable to work in such an environment and also to be a maternity patient who has just had a C-section.
In a statement issued yesterday, hospital officials acknowledged issues with the air-conditioning system, adding that progress is underway regarding its repair in several wards.
The hospital confirmed that the air-conditioning unit on female medical ward II was repaired on Wednesday, adding that the air-conditioning for the obstetrics
and gynaecology wards have also been repaired.
The a/c for the labour and postnatal wards were repaired two weeks ago, officials said.
“The hospital will continue to repair the air conditioning for several remaining areas including the female medical 1 ward, which is currently vacant for one month; the antenatal ward which has functioning units that need to be replaced and the male medical I ward which has a partially functioning unit.
“Additionally, work will continue to repair air-conditioning in the dialysis unit where one of two units is functioning.
“To provide clarity following statements made by the nursing union president regarding the issue of non-functioning air conditioning in the postnatal, female medical I and male medical I and II, the male medical II ward has been closed and gutted for approximately two years and the other areas mentioned have either been repaired or are progressing,” PHA said.
Officials said Ms Williams has been invited to receive and has been receiving updates on the progress of repairs.
The statement said efforts are being made to ensure that the institution provides the optimal environment for the care and treatment of our patients.
JokeyJack 3 hours, 28 minutes ago
"To provide clarity following statements made by the nursing union president regarding the issue of non-functioning air conditioning in the postnatal, female medical I and male medical I and II, the male medical II ward has been closed and gutted for approximately two years and ..."
This so funny. So this is supposed to make it right? The ACs are not working - oh but that's only because the entire wards have been CLOSED AND GUTTED FOR TWO YEARS. LOL.
With that logic, why dont we just close the whole hospital, then it wont matter whats broke in it. Just put a big sign out front with 10 foot high letters saying "CLOSED & GUTTED".
DontAssume 2 hours, 25 minutes ago
To be honest, like so much in this country...the state of that facility is atrocious. What pains me...but seems to be quite fine by all standards with the individuals that are taken care of, when their party is in power; is the disregard for infrastructural improvements. For decades that hospital and so many other facilities have been deteriorating, and successive governments have neglected simple improvements needed--until the simple improvements becomes full-blown issues. Then all entities responsible for these facilities or organizations, make attempts to whitewash the obvious...nothing is ever prioritized and properly addressed in this country.
