Davis Hits Out At Minnis For Election Games

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party leader Philip “Brave” Davis said Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has sought to confuse people about the timing of the next general election more than any other Prime Minister in the country’s history.

His comment yesterday came after Dr Minnis told people on Sunday to register to vote in the “shortest possible time”.

The comment reignited speculation that Dr Minnis is gearing up to call an early election.

“He is not engaging the public and/or the opposition party consistently in the way that has been happening in the past,” Mr Davis said yesterday. “At the very least every Prime Minister in modern days gave some indication that covers a three or four-month period as to when the election will be held.

“Very often they would give an indication and serve some notice that within that three-month period we have to be ready for the election. In this case, all the Prime Minister is saying is that the election is not due until May 2022.

“What does that mean? We should not be ready before then, or just be ready for that time? The Westminster system dictates some convention should be applied to the fixing of elections that would involve the leader of political parties. He doesn’t have to tell us the exact date but he could at least give a period because there are a lot of things a party has to do to ready itself for a general election.”

Mr Davis said Dr Minnis’ approach is especially jarring given the Prime Minister’s bold 2017 campaign promise to pass legislation implementing a fixed general election date in order to remove uncertainty from the process.

“Having again incited the minds of the Bahamian people on the election, it’s notable the uncertainty caused by what was promised to be a thing of the past by this same Prime Minister,” he said. “He had the opportunity to fulfil his promise, but he never did it. He now doesn’t want to save himself by saying when he will call election.

“He is conducting himself in a way that suggests the election is going to be imminent, but denying that with his speech. He appointed a national coordinator from last September. I’m advised and verily believe that all of their political paraphernalia which were ordered are either in town or they’re away from town. They’ve nominated almost all of their candidates so these are indications that elections are looming imminently, but he keeps pointing to May 2022 and democracy should not play out that way.”

While condemning Dr Minnis, Mr Davis did not commit to passing legislation for fixed election dates if he becomes Prime Minister.

He said: “Let me put it this way: that is something that is a necessary initiative to deepen democracy in our country. What I would say at this time is that the challenges of our people are so overwhelming, an issue as fixed date of an election would not be high on my priority. High on my priority would be bringing relief to ordinary Bahamians who are suffering and in a lot of pain today.”

He added: “Whatever the Prime Minister’s plan is, people should go and get registered. I’m not going to get caught up in the games of whatever the Prime Minister is engaged in. We know the election is due and that Bahamians are suffering and that they wish to have the matter of the election over sooner rather than later. In the minds of Bahamians, the government has lost its mandate. I’m not going to be distracted by the games they’re playing. I’m focused on being ready for whatever time the election is called.”