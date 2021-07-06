Teenager Is Charged With Murder

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A TEENAGER was charged with murder and attempted murder in the Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Mario Cuffe, 19, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Prat charged with the shooting death of Gladstone Francis on June 24.

The prosecution said the accused also attempted to murder Savanna Francis that day.

According to initial police reports, sometime after 9pm, a man and a woman were at a residence located on First Street, Coconut Grove when a light-coloured vehicle pulled up and an occupant discharged a firearm in their direction injuring them.

Both victims were taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, where the male later died. The female was said to be listed in serious, but stable condition.

Due to the nature of the offences, Cuffe was not required to enter a plea and the case was adjourned to November 30 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

In the meantime, the accused was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.