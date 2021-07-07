Editorial: Hesitation May Be Your Last Regret

OUR country’s hesitation to get vaccinated is coming home to roost – with Princess Margaret Hospital now at full capacity.

Hospital administrator Mary Walker added her voice to the recent calls for Bahamians to get vaccinated.

How stark is the difference between being vaccinated and not getting your jabs? We’ll leave that to Mrs Walker to make clear.

She said: “There are a minority, I would say about two percent that would have had just one immunisations, but the vast majority of the persons that we are dealing with at the Princess Margaret Hospital and the South Beach Health Centre have not had any vaccination.”

Consider that difference. About two percent against about 98 percent. The difference between getting a jab or not can be the difference between staying out of hospital or ending up on a ward – or worse.

That tracks with experiences around the world, with more than 99% of recent deaths in the US from COVID-19 being among those who are unvaccinated. Look at a chart of COVID deaths in the US since the start of the year and you’ll see the result clearly – a steady drop in deaths in the country as the amount of vaccinations go up.

This isn’t just a matter for people with COVID, either. There is a knock-on effect for patients in need of treatment for other matters. If a bed is full for a COVID patient, it isn’t available for a patient in need for something else.

Work it out – if the patients in there are mostly unvaccinated, if they had all had vaccinations they wouldn’t be there either, leaving beds free for other patients in need.

The government has to do its part and secure more doses, but we haven’t run out yet, so if people wanted to get the jab, they have had plenty of opportunity now to do so.

Health Minister Renward Wells reinforced the need. “If you do contract COVID having taken a vaccine, your likelihood of having been hospitalised is dramatically reduced and your chances of dying from this disease is almost nil.”

Almost nil. Skip the vaccination, and you’re gambling with your life.

Hospital deal

It has been a long time coming, but yesterday a $90m deal was signed to upgrade Princess Margaret Hospital and the Rand Memorial in Grand Bahama.

The choice will have been a tough one, with strong bids put forward – even one involving the world-renowned Johns Hopkins Hospital, which would have brought with it considerable international expertise.

In the end, the BECK Group’s bid won through, with Health Minister Renward Wells noting the group’s “solid track record of performance in partnership with the PHA when redeveloping our public hospitals here in The Bahamas”.

He also noted that the group will “utilise the top Bahamian talent available for the architectural and engineering component of these projects”, and pointed out opportunities for local contractors.

Now that the decision has been made, we hope the very best outcome. We hope that BECK will deliver the world class facilities that Bahamians deserve. They have won the bid against strong competition, so now’s the time to live up to that challenge.

If the result is better medical facilities for all Bahamians, that’s a win for everyone.