Attorney Sworn In As Magistrate

GRAND Bahama attorney Simone Brown was sworn in as a stipendiary and circuit magistrate for the Eight Mile Rock Magistrate’s Court this week.

Justice Petra Hanna-Adderley presided over Monday’s swearing-in ceremony on behalf of the chief justice.

Ms Brown has been a practising attorney at Brown Law Chambers from December 2014 through July 2021.

While there, she managed a caseload of approximately 50 active cases and was responsible for all aspects of client cases, including analysing case documents and evidence, developing case strategy, conducting legal research and writing, and interviewing clients and witnesses, providing legal advice to clients, and representing clients at all court hearings.

Ms Brown also researched relevant case law and applied relevant law to write and argue applications. She has successfully represented clients at jury trials.

This comes after four stipendiary and circuit magistrates were sworn in before Chief Justice Sir Brian Moree in New Providence in June.

Algernon Allen Jr, Kendra Kelly, Shaka Serville and Ian-Marie Darville-Miller were sworn in at courtroom two of the Supreme Court on Bank Lane.

At that ceremony, Sir Brian told the new judges there was a busy court calendar waiting for them.

“The Magistrate’s Courts are the busiest courts in the country and interact with more people than any other court,” Sir Brian said in June.

“For many of the persons who have cases in the Magistrate’s Court, their view of the administration of justice is based primarily, if not solely, on their dealings with those courts. This only underscores the importance of the work which is carried out in the Magistrate’s Courts.

“As a group of four new magistrates, with a fifth magistrate scheduled to be sworn in early next month, you have the potential to make a significant impact on the magistracy and it is my hope – I might say even my expectation – that individually and collectively, you will make an enduring contribution to the advancement of that institution.

“I know that you will bring to the magistracy your energy, your alacrity, your scholarship, your work ethic, your competence and your integrity as you settle into the high calling of a judicial officer in The Bahamas. You are joining the judiciary at an exciting time as we are engaged in a programme of modernisation and reform in the courts.”