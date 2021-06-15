Four New Magistrates Sworn In By Chief Justice

FOUR stipendiary and circuit magistrates were sworn in before Chief Justice Sir Brian Moree yesterday, bringing the total number of magistrates for the district of New Providence to 13.

Algernon Allen Jr, Kendra Kelly, Shaka Serville and Ian-Marie Darville-Miller were sworn in at courtroom two of the Supreme Court on Bank Lane.

Sir Brian wished them well in their transition from lawyers to magistrates and outlined the responsibilities they now hold.

“I commend you for your public service in taking up your post as a stipendiary and circuit magistrate and wish you much success as you transition from lawyer to judicial officer,” Sir Brian said.

“You now leave advocacy behind and take up the mantle of decision making in cases in your court as you dispense justice to all who are before you in a manner which is consistent with the oaths which you have taken this morning.

“You are no longer in the arena representing a client but must now adjust to presiding over that arena with impartiality and fairness with complete fidelity to justice according to law. As a magistrate, your decisions will touch thousands of lives over the course of your time in the magistracy. You will carry the weight of that responsibility every day as you deal with cases before you.

“You will find that the journey from lawyer to judicial officer is not seamless. It is a process which requires you to remain astute and focused on your judicial duties as you navigate the waters of transition. I am confident that each of you will successfully complete this journey and discharge your judicial duties with distinction, courage, integrity and independence.”

He told the new magistrates their assumption of duties is anticipated and they will find a full calendar of cases waiting for them. In essence, Sir Brian advised there is no honeymoon period as work starts now.

“The Magistrates Courts are the busiest courts in the country and interact with more people than any other court,” he continued. “For many of the persons who have cases in the Magistrates Court, their view of the administration of justice is based primarily, if not solely, on their dealings with those courts. This only underscores the importance of the work which is carried out in the Magistrates Courts.

“As a group of four new magistrates, with a fifth magistrate scheduled to be sworn in early next month, you have the potential to make a significant impact on the magistracy and it is my hope – I might say even my expectation – that individually and collectively, you will make an enduring contribution to the advancement of that institution.

“I know that you will bring to the magistracy your energy, your alacrity, your scholarship, your work ethic, your competence and your integrity as you settle into the high calling of a judicial officer in The Bahamas. You are joining the judiciary at an exciting time as we are engaged in a programme of modernisation and reform in the courts.”

He told the new magistrates that the courts will be introducing electronic payment systems, digitised court records, automated bail procedures, digital recording of court proceedings, active case management through a new court wide software application, e-filing of court documents, e-scheduling and many other innovations.

He said he looks forward to their involvement in those initiatives and also to deploying their skill sets during the implementation period.

“I am committed to replacing the pen and paper in the courtroom with the laptop and scanner as we move to overhaul the court system to bring it into the 21st century,” he also said. “In conclusion, I congratulate you on your appointment as a stipendiary and circuit magistrate and I look forward to working with each of you.

“Remember, that you can call on your judicial colleagues for assistance at any time. The life of a judicial officer is lonelier than that of a lawyer and you will learn to value the collegiality which exists between members of the bench.

“I can do no better than to leave with you the iconic description of the essential qualities of a good judge by Socrates. He stated: ‘Four things belong to a judge: to hear courteously; to answer wisely; to consider soberly; and to decide impartially.’ “You would do well to engage those qualities in conjunction with integrity and courage as you take on the office of magistrate.”

One of the newly sworn in magistrates, Mrs Ian-Marie Darville-Miller, is the daughter of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bowe-Darville. Mrs Bowe-Darville was on hand to witness the proud moment of her daughter being sworn in.