‘Mother’ Pratt ‘Is Getting Better’

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

CYNTHIA “Mother” Pratt, former Deputy Prime Minister, is said to be responding well to treatment for COVID-19 in hospital, Dr Lynwood Brown said yesterday.

“We’ll keep her in for observation to get her where we need to get her,” Dr Brown said of the former St Cecelia MP.

“Surprisingly, she is getting better sooner than we anticipated. So yeah, she is doing well. Steady as she goes and solid as a rock.”

Mrs Pratt was taken to hospital in an ambulance on Tuesday after being diagnosed with COVID-19 more than a week ago.

At the time Dr Brown said she was taken for observation on his advice out of an abundance of caution.

“Truthfully, it was me that wanted her to be admitted out of an abundance of caution for monitoring, hopefully for just overnight,” he said on Tuesday.

Following her admission for observation, Progressive Liberal Party leader Philip “Brave” Davis issued a brief statement.

The statement read in part: “My thoughts and prayers are with her and the Pratt family during this delicate and trying period. I ask that Bahamians respect her privacy and to pray for her full recovery.”

Last Thursday, Mrs Pratt, 75, told The Tribune she suspected having the virus after experiencing nausea and fatigue the previous week.