Artists To Stage Independence Showcase

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

AFTER some backlash, officials have scheduled a two-day event at the end of the month to showcase performances by local artists in celebration of the country’s independence, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture

Iram Lewis announced yesterday.

The event will take place on July 30 and 31 and will involve 48 artists in recognition of the country’s 48 years of independence.

This comes after some Bahamian artists expressed displeasure over this year’s Independence Day celebration leaving out a mixture of top local secular acts in favour of a Christian theme. They also complained the songs scheduled to be used in the event were not locally written or produced.

At a press conference yesterday, Mr Lewis said the upcoming event will be live-streamed for viewers.

“Remember, this is not the Independence Secretariat. This was a direct answer to a proposal that was given to us by the creative community. So again this is something that is totally different…This is not a part of that particular celebration (set for Independence Day) because that is already pre-recorded and packaged for broadcast.”

He said the dates set for the end of the month will allow artists to prepare.

“During the meeting with the creative community, because of the time constraints with only three days to go prior to the event that was planned, through their professional approach they made it clear that they won’t have the time to do anything of quality on a level that they are capable of,” Mr Lewis said.

“So, it would appear to be something that we just snap together and it was not going to properly represent their capability. So their suggestion, and, of course, we did not set the timeline, allow them to give us a suggested date and we want to keep it in the month of July, which is still our celebration month. So, understanding their position and recognising the fact they want to put their best foot forward we allowed them to pick the dates which will give them more time to put on a more professional event.”

Mr Lewis said it was not the government’s intention to slight anyone in the artistic community when planning the events.

“The plan is always to include the Bahamian cultural community or the creative community. I believe that there was no direct attempt to leave anyone out,” he said.

“I don’t think there was a deliberate effort, but moving forward I’m sure that specific attention will be given to ensure that this problem doesn’t arise again. So moving forward we will ensure that members of the creative community will be on committees to have their input to ensure that all and sundry will be included.”

Ericka Symonette, better known as performer Lady E, voiced her approval of the end of the month event that will showcase a variety of Bahamian artists.

“People make mistakes but you’re never too big to correct those mistakes and you know this was not political,” she said. “This was something that was about Bahamian pride and Bahamian culture and we’re just glad today to stand up and say ‘Hey the government is onboard.’

“It’s going to be a celebration not only of Bahamian artists—secular artists, gospel artists. It’s going to be everybody, all inclusive. So we’re going to have a real representation of ‘we things.’”

Last week, a group of artists wrote to Mark Humes, the chairman of the Independence Secretariat, to voice concerns about secular artists being left out of the Independence Day event.

When contacted at the time by The Tribune, Mr Humes explained this year’s celebration is about a Christian message, particularly where the country is this year after all its citizens have been through.

“One aspect of who we are is rooted in our religious belief – we’re a Christian nation. So, this is the aspect, we’re paying homage to that aspect of who we are as Bahamians this year in the celebration,” Mr Humes said in a recent interview.

“We’ve done secular. Had secular - highlighted it for the last four years. I think at least one year we can pay reverence to who we are as a people, Christian people – a Christian nation… I really hope people don’t take offence to the fact that you know we want to be able to do that at a time like this and pay reverence to God…”