Independence Celebrations Get Underway In Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE 48th Bahamas Independence anniversary celebrations kicked off on Friday, with flag-raising ceremonies throughout the island of Grand Bahama and a display of national colours and pride.

Residents, businesses, and cars were decorated in aquamarine, yellow and black to display patriotism and unity as Bahamians.

State Minister for Grand Bahama Senator Kwasi Thompson called on Grand Bahamians to be thankful despite the challenges the island has experienced in the last two years.

He expressed a strong sense of hope and optimism for Grand Bahama. “Since last year's Independence season, we have seen a relaxation of the curfew; and there is also more economic activity on the island,” he said.

Minister Thompson spoke at the flag-raising ceremony, which was held at 10am on the front lawn of the Harold DeGregory Complex in Freeport, where government officials and residents had gathered under a tent where seating was arranged for social distancing.

Similar ceremonies were also held in West Grand Bahama at 9am and in East Grand Bahama at 10am. The theme this year is, ‘‘A Celebration of Life Revive Us Again.” Musical entertainment by Papa Smurf, Element, and Sherrill Rahming, performing, “I am a Bahamian” was one of the highlights of the programme.

Mr Thompson said there is hope and optimism, not just on Grand Bahama, but throughout the country.

“We give God thanks for giving us the opportunity to celebrate 48 years as an independent nation,” he said.

“It is a time to celebrate who we are as a people; and whether you knew it or not, we are a strong people and a blessed nation. Everything we have gone through this year and in years past has made us stronger, wiser, better than we were before.

“I give God thanks for the challenges we face, for the mountains that we overcome because it has made us stronger than we were. And it has made us a better nation and country,” Minister Thompson said.

As a people, he stressed that “we must be a nation of praisers as opposed to a nation of complainers.”

He indicated that as the Bahamas and the world fight against COVID-19, this year’s Independence Celebrations are different compared to previous ones.

Minister Thompson believes that it is important to display our culture and history and express a sense of Bahamian pride.

“It is a privilege to serve this country and this island; I don’t want us to take it for granted that we have some of the best people in the world,” he said, adding that Bahamians have made significant achievements on the world stage.

He talked about the achievement of Roy Seligman, a 12-year-old, eighth-grade student of Lyford Cay International School, who placed 4th in the Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals on July 8.

“He is a young man who comes from a country of 400,000 people, but he is the top 10 spellers in the world. He also mentioned that Bahamians are doing well in international Basketball and Baseball Leagues, and Track and Field, etc.

“We have so much to give God thanks. We also have to remember Buddy Hield who is from Grand Bahama, Eight Mile Rock. But, the point I want us to remember is that we have so much to be proud of.”

Mr Thompson indicated that Bahamians are stronger when they are united.

“We must ensure that we take the opportunity to remember those things that unite us as opposed to those things that divide us. We are stronger together than we are apart,” he said.

Agriculture and Marine Resources Minister Michael Pintard, MP for Marco City, said Grand Bahama is on the path of rebuilding.

“Today, I am encouraging all of us not to listen to those that would say it is absolutely bad, but we should listen to the Word of God that if we speak life over Grand Bahama things are going to start to be better.”

“If you speak life over the situation we face, things will be better. But more importantly, if we work together as Bahamians, we will make things better in GB, and throughout the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. I am optimistic about the future.

“We believe God brought us this far, and He will take us farther. We believe if we turn to each other instead of on each other, we will build a powerful nation,” Minister Pintard said.