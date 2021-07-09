Man Dies After Flamingo Gardens Shooting

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A MAN died in hospital after he was shot outside his home in Flamingo Gardens on Thursday night.

According to police, the shooting happened on Bahama Boulevard in the Flamingo Gardens community. They said officers were alerted to the incident shortly before 10pm Thursday.

Police said initial enquiries revealed that a man was getting out of his vehicle to enter his home when he was approached by an armed man.

The gunman fired shots in his direction, injuring the victim, before fleeing the scene.

Police said upon arrival, they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to hospital. However, he later died.

While police did not release the victim's identity, family and friends have identified him as Franson Moss, 28, a father of three.

He was described by loved ones as a fun, family-oriented man who stayed to himself.

"He was a fun, loving, ambitious and wise young man. He was an awesome father," his girlfriend Kara Roach told The Tribune.

Ms Roach said his unexpected death has left the family in shock. She said no one knows the motive behind the incident.

"This is tough because it's still very new so it's shocking. Like I said earlier, his kids were his world. He even played the stepfather role to my other two kids... so we want justice and answers," she added.

Thursday's shooting came more than a week after a man was found shot to death inside his car on Lyon Road.

According to reports, shortly after 1am on June 30, police were alerted to gunshots in the Shirley Street area.

When a patrolling unit responded, they found a white Nissan Cube in the middle of the street at the T-junction of St Margaret and Lyon Road, with the engine still running.

Police also found a man slumped forward in the driver’s seat of the running car.

Relatives have since identified the deceased as Marvin Rolle.

Rolle's death followed the June 25 murder of 26-year-old Shavonna Adderley, who was fatally shot outside a home in the Coconut Grove area.

Adderley was murdered a day after her uncle, Gladstone Francis, Jr, was killed at the same address.

Anyone with information on the country’s latest homicide or any other crime matters is asked to call police at 502-9991/2 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).