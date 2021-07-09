Man Who Denies Pointing Gun At Officers Given Bail

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 26-year-old man who denied pointing a firearm at two police officers earlier this month was yesterday granted bail ahead of his trial.

Carlos Joseph was accused of using a handgun to put Assistant Superintendent Earns and Sergeant 2056 Edmond in fear for their lives on July 1.

Prosecutors also allege he was found with a black .9mm Taurus pistol along with 11 rounds of .9mm ammunition that day.

According to police reports, shortly after 7pm, police received information of two suspects being in possession of firearms. As a result, two units patrolling the Coconut Grove area were dispatched to Third Street.

“When the officers engaged the suspects they ran,” police reported.

“One of the suspects made his way through a yard onto Fourth Street. Officers who were on Fourth Street, observed the suspect running towards the street brandishing a firearm. When alerted by the officers, he pointed the weapon in their direction.”

Officials said officers produced their service weapons and discharged them at the suspect, hitting him several times.

The suspect then dropped the firearm which allowed officers to secure the weapon and arrest him. He was then taken to hospital by Emergency Medical Services. The second suspect was also arrested and taken into custody.

When he appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt yesterday, Joseph, who was in a wheelchair with a cast on his leg, denied the allegations.

As a result, his case was adjourned to December 2 for trial.

The accused was granted $8,000 bail in the interim. Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt said he would be fitted with a monitoring bracelet until the case was completed.