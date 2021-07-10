'There Is Hope For A Better Future' – Prime Minister's Independence Remarks

2021 Independence Remarks from Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis:
Dear Fellow Bahamians:
Independence is a time to celebrate the people, the culture, and the history of a sovereign Bahamas. Over many generations, peoples from different lands and diverse cultures made The Bahamas their home and their refuge and strength. Through resourcefulness and a spirit of unity, they forged the vibrant and dynamic nation-state we today call home. At Independence, we celebrate our freedoms and our democracy, while acknowledging that our rights come with the responsibilities of citizenship.
We are a country with high voter participation. We enjoy a free press, freedom of conscience, association and worship. Our democratic traditions, are well entrenched, including free and fair elections.
In our representative democracy, the people rule through the ballot box. We must continue to guard this heritage. Let us never take it for granted. Generations of fighters, dreamers and committed citizens fought for our hard-won freedoms. Each generation, has the responsibility to guard, and to strengthen our democracy. Through dialogue and civic participation, we help to renew, and to protect our democratic institutions, traditions and practices.
Dear Fellow Bahamians:
Through their hard work and creativity, over many decades, Bahamians built the most diverse tourism economy in the region. In pre-pandemic times, we welcomed more than seven million visitors to our shores annually. The Covid-19 pandemic, caused the worst economic crisis, and the worst public health crisis in our history to occur simultaneously.
These are unprecedented times for our people. At the worst of the pandemic, global travel was nearly non-existent. This caused tremendous hardship for tourism-based economies, such as The Bahamas. Hotels were closed. There were no ships at our cruise ports. As daunting as the challenges have been, the pandemic has not broken the Bahamian spirit! It has not broken our will! It has not defeated our courage!
The resolve and resiliency of our people, along with the Government’s public health policies and economic support, have helped to get us through. On this Independence Day, there is hope for a better future, emerging out of this global health emergency. The theme for this year’s Independence, “A Celebration of Life: Revive Us Again” is consequently so fitting.
To help the revival of our economy and country, the Government is investing heavily in infrastructure across the Commonwealth, to ensure that all parts of the country, are able to fully benefit from the economic revival that is underway. To encourage and further Bahamian creativity and ingenuity, the Government of The Bahamas, has pledged the historic sum of $250 million in funding, to small businesses over five years, through the Small Business Development Centre. Bahamians must become greater owners of our economy. Bahamians have the talent, to work at every level of enterprise in our country. Bahamians have the talent, to own any type of business in our economy. Let us be thankful to God on this Independence Day, that through His blessings and mercy, we are overcoming these most trying of times.
Dear Fellow Bahamians:
There is something each of us can do, to help this Bahamian revival to gather pace. We must continue to get vaccinated. The vaccines are the way to end this terrible pandemic. The virus that causes Covid-19, spreads easily. The new Delta variant, is becoming the dominant strain. It may be, the most infectious version of the virus to date.
Fortunately, the vaccines available to us, have proven effective in protecting against this variant and other strains, once individuals are fully vaccinated. Vaccines are the way to ensure, we limit future outbreaks. They are the way to ensure, more visitors come to our shores, in order to help revive our economy, and boost jobs and opportunity.
Tourists will increasingly want to visit places, that have highly vaccinated populations, in order to ensure their safety. Let us end this pandemic in The Bahamas, by coming forward in large numbers, to take the life-saving vaccines. Let us do this, so we can all get back to more normal times, as quickly as possible. 14
Fellow Bahamians:
During the pandemic, I evoked the inspiration of the late beloved E. Clement Bethel, who composed the song, “When the Road Seems Rough” for the Legend of Sammy Swain. Let me paraphrase a verse from that song: “When the road seems rough, when you’ve borne enough, don’t cry, don’t sigh … just keep on trying … This time will pass, tomorrow’s another day.”
The worst phase of the pandemic may be passing. Our national revival has already started. Today is already a better day. And tomorrow will be an even better day, as the Bahamian Revival continues to flourish. The time we hoped for has begun. Let us celebrate this new life, as the God of New Beginnings continues to revive our spirits, to revive our hearts, and to revive and restore our Bahamas.
Have a Happy Independence Day!
Please stay safe, and please continue to follow the health care guidelines. May God bless our Commonwealth. May He especially keep safe our frontline healthcare workers, the uniformed branches, and other public officers, who have done so much to keep us safe during the pandemic.
Thank you and good evening.
Comments
carltonr61 7 hours, 21 minutes ago
Does not sound to competant to me. Latest update says those already fully vaccinated in Israel, Indonesia, UK and Seychelles are getting Covid. CDC EU, UK and WHO all now realize only sanitary measures work for both. Seems he is ramping us up for lockdown when UK has not passed their use of QR coding for humans as it is evil, inhumane and descriminatory. Separating families because of vaccination status is an act of the devil.
tribanon 7 hours, 19 minutes ago
Simply amazing that Minnis was able to say this with a straight face? After all, he has used the pandemic to illegally take away many of our most fundamental constitutionally guaranteed freedoms thereby causing great harm to our democracy. It is Minnis as supreme ruler who now gets to determine and declare by his orders what rights we can have or must do without.
But in the meantime Minnis rules by his orders with no regard or respect whatsoever for our constitutionally guaranteed civil rights and liberties.
Minnis's absurd orders, and not the pandemic itself, have posed the much greater risk of breaking the Bahamian spirit and will, and defeating the people's courage.
If Minnis remains as PM for too much longer, reviving The Bahamas again will be like trying to revive a dead corpse.
Tell that to the many Bahamians like Toby Smith who continue to see the very best that our country has to offer get sold by government to the highest, and usually most corrupt, foreign bidder.
I could of course go on, but why bother.
Emilio26 4 hours, 48 minutes ago
Tribanon you're acting like the Bahamas was the only country to impose lockdowns when other nations in the region like the US, Canada and even most EU nations had lockdowns and curfews.
tribanon 1 hour, 44 minutes ago
Put your mask back on before you catch something.
SP 5 hours, 6 minutes ago
Minnis has joined the other 3 jackass prime ministers we've had in talking delusional bullshyt to impress idiots!
Bahamians have nothing to celebrate after suffering almost 50 years of corrupt, democratic dictatorship.
We need to rid ourselves of the PLP and FNM and implement an FOIA with teeth to expose and jail these pirates!
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 55 minutes ago
I wonder if they (thd leaders) actually believe it or if once they get in the car they just start laughing hysterically
DontAssume 3 hours, 51 minutes ago
@ThisisOurs, they start laughing hysterically
