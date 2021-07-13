Man Still Missing After Boat Accident

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

A BOATING accident on Sunday has left a man missing at sea.

Police said sometime after 7pm officers received a report that an accident had occurred in the area off Rose Island involving a 26 ft boat and a jet ski. Initial investigations revealed that six people were in the boat while two people were on the jet ski when they collided.

The male driver of the jet ski received leg injuries while his male passenger was ejected into the ocean. Police and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force searched the area for the passenger, however he is still missing.

Loved ones say the missing man is Drew Rigby.

Keith Simms, Mr Rigby’s god-brother, said the man’s family is in shock.

He explained the 28-year-old was enjoying the holiday weekend with some of his friends when the incident took place.

Mr Simms revealed that Mr Rigby was the only one who was not wearing a life vest.

“The other person was wearing a life vest and they were able to retrieve him from the water,” he added.

Mr Simms noted the family found out about the incident shortly after it happened, around 7.15pm.

He said the RBDF and other vessels were searching the area the night of the accident and again on Monday. Loved ones have asked anyone with a boat who can help in the search to come forward.

“The Defence Force came. We had some other vessels out there last night… because you know in the night the Defence Force does not search in the night and it happened late,” Mr Simms said. “So the search and rescue was very short. So we started again this morning and we’re looking for persons with boats and other water vessels to help us with a search and rescue efforts.

“We’ve had some persons who would’ve assisted us with boats in the rescue effort. I think we have about four boats out now. We’re looking for more boats more persons to assist… to make sure that we cover all grounds necessary to recover Drew.”

He said the “waiting game” has been hard on family and friends, but “we are continuing to pray”.

“I’m praying that things work out in our favour,” Mr Simms said.