Alicia Wallace: Planning For The Future - But Do We Really Have One?

Independence is always an interesting time in The Bahamas. On the weekend, someone joked that on July 9, people complain about the country. On July 10, The Bahamas is the best place on earth. By July 11, the complaints are back.

It can be quite amusing, observing this commentary from one day to the next because, if the country was not named, it would seem like it was about different places. We clearly have mixed feelings about this place, its potential, living here and whether or not we are prepared to commit ourselves to the work necessary to make it a better place for us, year round.

One of the most striking comments I saw was that we have about 30 years of independence left to celebrate. This, of course, pointed to the almost completely ignored issue of climate change and the threat that these islands will, eventually and in the not-too-distant future, cease to exist. Hurricane Dorian should have convinced everyone that we need to put resources into the development of a comprehensive and immediate climate adaptation and mitigation plan. Maybe we think climate change is a problem we can keep passing on to the next generation. Maybe we are overestimating our ability to live through anything. Maybe we have bought into the narrative of some inexplicable, innate and limitless resilience or the favour of whatever God(s) we believe in, and science is not a consideration.

Where will we go?

In recent weeks, I have had serious conversations with friends about our plans for retirement, if such a thing will even be possible. There are numerous questions to answer before we get there, from the state of the economy and social services to the ability to save and confidence in national insurance and pensions.

Will we be able to stop working to earn money as long as well live? Nothing seems like it will last long enough or remain in good enough condition to benefit us in our old age. Even land, previously thought to last forever and appreciate in value, cannot be depended upon.

For those of us attempting to plan for retirement, having a place to live is critical to our security. It may seem like a no-brainer to consider buying or building a home. When the Prime Minister announced the housing scheme for “young professionals”, I watched the excitement of my age mates while wondering, “Where? How far from the coast? Only on New Providence?”

We do not have the luxury of thinking about the future as though everything will be the same in that time. Twenty, 30, 40 years from now, The Bahamas will be facing the same challenges, almost certainly with a greater sense of urgency because there will be no other choice, but living here will be a completely different experience.

Climate change is one reason, and it is a big one. Is this the place to build or buy a home with the expectation that it will see us through the rest of our lives?

Is this a place to grow old?

Bus stops do not have shelters or seating. Many buildings have heavy doors. There is usually an orange cone blocking access to designated parking for people with disabilities and no one in sight to move it. Senior citizens have to jump through hoops to get verified to ensure they can receive their monthly pensions. Times of crisis, from economic downturns to climate disasters, make increase vulnerability. Elderly people are forced to suffer in silence or depend on the kindness of individuals because there is no evidence, at the government level, that we care about their wellbeing.

Can we afford to age here?

Money is a major concern, but we also have to consider quality of life and access to basic resources and services. A friend and fellow advocate often says many Bahamians raise their children to live somewhere else. In particular, people in positions of power ensure their children can go away to boarding school and/or university and secure employment in another country or come back for a brief time before being sent abroad under the guise of service to country.

There is little commitment to the sustainable, equitable development of The Bahamas because the people we “choose” through elections have personal and professional motivations that are not aligned with our needs and the collective desire for a better country. Their investment is not here or in us because their future is not here nor with us.

AND STILL THEY WAIT . . .

THE Persons with Disabilities Equal Opportunities Act passed in 2014 and has yet to be properly implemented. As a part of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence and a project co-led by the Centre for Women’s Global Leadership at Rutgers, Equality Bahamas held a community circle focused on safety and equity in public spaces.

We talked about streets, parks, workplaces, schools, public transportation and government institutions with a diverse group of women who all noted that there is an absence of elderly people and people with disabilities in all of them, due in no small part to the difficulty in getting to and navigating them.

One participant noted that, because her husband has a disability, she has to do a pre-check of every place she plans to take him because so many of them are inaccessible and people do not seem to realise it. She noted that there are many businesses that have designated parking spaces for people with disabilities, but no ramp, or they have a ramp, but there are still steps to enter the building. Seven years after the Act was passed, businesses are still non-compliant. In 2021, people with disabilities do not have equitable access to public spaces. In fact, if you cannot walk up stairs, you cannot access the gallery of the House of Assembly, a space meant for members of the public to observe proceedings.

In many cases, people with disabilities choose not to leave their homes to avoid the frustration, disappointment and disrespect they encounter as they try to navigate public space and advocate for themselves. It is easy to simply think, “Wow, that’s terrible for them,” when we are convinced it could never be us.

I will never forget hearing Iris Adderley, a woman with a disability, advocate and member of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities speak at an event at University of The Bahamas. The event was held in the Harry C Moore Library Auditorium with a stage that could only be accessed by stairs. Ms Adderley, an invited speaker on the issue of disabilities and a wheelchair-user, could not take her rightful place on the stage and had to speak from the front row.

She noted that disabilities is a club that is always open, always taking new members - what a statement.

This is something we need to consider for two reasons — we ought to concern ourselves with equality and access for all, and we need to understand that we can be affected by issues that seem distant to us. It could be a temporary injury caused by an accident, changes in mobility due to illness, or permanent damage to a vital organ. Our abilities can and do change all the time, especially as we age.

PROMISES ARE MEANINGLESS

EVERY election season, political parties put out manifestos and charters that have the same vague, empty promises every time.

More jobs, programmes for young people and reduced crime are always on the list.

The current administration is a perfect example of the disinterest of a political party in its own stated priorities.

We still do not have a fixed election date. We still do not have term limits for Prime Ministers. We continue to wonder when the general election will be called.

The Prime Minister urged people to register to vote, making people think there will be an early election. Why do we have to speculate? Does this make any sense?

We often say we are tired of the promises. We do not want to be lied to. We know politicians will tell us anything they think we want to hear, as long as it does not require much effort or a binding agreement.

We do not trust them to make the best decisions for all of us. We know they want to get our votes and do whatever it takes to maintain their positions.

Improving the living conditions of the people is not their priority and, in many cases, it seems to be in direct opposition with their primary interest which is the longevity of their political careers.

We need to be better, more consistent participants in governance. We need to set the agenda. We need to reject the empty promises, set a standard, and call those who want to represent us to meet those standards.

Equality Bahamas is facilitating community engagement toward the development of feminist standards for governance.

What does that mean? We are creating a community-sourced call to action for representatives and people in positions in power and influence.

We are identifying issues, working toward solutions, and making clear the actions the government needs to take.

Throughout this process, we are centring the needs of the most vulnerable people among us to ensure they are not left out. For example, when we look at education, we specifically consider the needs of people with disabilities and specific learning needs.

When we look at health, we specifically consider the needs of young women, people without insurance, and people experiencing violence.

The thematic areas are health, education, women and LGBTQI+ people, social services, youth, environment, and labor and the economy.

Members of the public can participate in this process through the survey at tiny.cc/feministsg (and participants can answer some or all of the questions) and registering to join next collaborative working session on July 21 at 6pm on Zoom at tiny.cc/ fsround1.

More information can be found on the Equality Bahamas Facebook page. Let’s set the standard together and demand it be met.