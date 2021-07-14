Dames Defends Efforts In Search For Missing Man

By LEANDRA ROLLE

NATIONAL Security Minister Marvin Dames yesterday defended the Royal Bahamas Defence Force’s search and rescue efforts for a missing man following a boating accident over the weekend.

Police reported that sometime around 7pm on Sunday, officers received reports of an accident in the area of Rose Island involving a 26ft boat and a jet ski.

“Initial investigations reveal that the sea craft was occupied by six people and two people were aboard the jet ski when both vessels collided,” police said in a statement.

“The male driver of the jet ski sustained injuries to both of his legs and his male passenger was ejected into the water. The Police Marine Department in conjunction with the Royal Bahamas Defence Force conducted a search of the area, however the male is still missing.”

Although police have not officially identified the victim, family members and friends said he is 28-year-old Drew Rigby.

Keith Simms, the victim’s god-brother, told The Tribune that search and rescue efforts were called off by RBDF officers on Sunday after night fell.

“The Defence Force came. We had some other vessels out there last night (Sunday)… because you know in the night the Defence Force does not search in the night and it happened late,” Mr Simms told this newspaper on Monday.

“So the search and rescue was very short. So we started again this morning (Monday) and we’re looking for persons with boats and other water vessels to help us with search and rescue efforts. We’ve had some persons who would’ve assisted us with boats in the rescue effort.”

Asked to respond to reports that the RBDF suspended their search efforts because they did not have the relevant equipment, Mr Dames told reporters yesterday: “That’s incorrect.”

“When you have search missions, people suspend theirs. This is not out of the ordinary. I will have to look at that particular frame in that incident and what was said and why it was said.

“But, we are equipped to search. Remember now, we’re a nation of over 100,000 square miles of sea with the assistance of some of the greatest powers throughout this world. Sometimes you’re searching for persons and vessels and you don’t find it. Sometimes you’re fortunate enough to locate them, all right, and so I will have to look at that.

“We have access to the underwater drones. ZNS was there when we ran the tests on the drones months ago. They’re still in the testing phases. They’re still in the training phases but the submersible is available for use but where are you going to put it? What are you suggesting? I mean again, this is a nation of over 100,00 square miles of sea and you know you have to act on the information that you have and work within that framework. I mean just putting a drone, a submersible out there, you have to know where you’re putting it and why?”

Mr Dames also said he has every confidence in RBDF officers, insisting they are well trained.