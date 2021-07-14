Five Face Court For Murders

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

FIVE men were yesterday charged with murder in the Magistrate’s Court in connection with five separate incidents - including one man accused of five murders.

One suspect was charged with five killings — two of which were double homicides.

Regarding the most recent matter, Rashad Stubbs, 24, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt charged with the death of Dwayne Cargill on April 27.

Due to the nature of the offence, he was not required to enter a plea. He returns to court on December 2 for the presentation of his voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Meanwhile, Delanzo Cartwright, 25; Dondre Williams, 23; Marquin Williams; 22; and Patreco Ramsey, 21, were accused of killing Anniko Strachan in October 2019.

Like Stubbs, the men were not required to enter a plea to the murder charge during their arraignment before Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt and their matter was adjourned to November 29 for service of their VBIs.

Yesterday, prosecutors also alleged Cartwright also killed Ian Porter and Raymond Adderley in June 2019.

They further alleged he murdered George Deveaux and Ashlee Hilton in December 2018. At the time, the engaged couple were fatally shot in an apparent ambush near the general entrance to the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre in Fox Hill.

The incident reportedly played out as the victims attempted to leave Sandilands following a therapy session, according to initial reports.

Dondre Williams also faced another charge. He was accused of conspiring to commit murder and eventually killing Alfred Bastian on December 3, 2020.

According to initial police reports, sometime around noon that day, police responded to a gunshot alert from the Shot Spotter technology in the Kemp Road area. They then went to a home in the area where they found a man lying on the ground unresponsive, with apparent gunshot wounds. When EMS services arrived on the scene, they pronounced the victim lifeless.

Williams and Cartwright were not required to enter pleas to the additional charges brought against them and their cases were also adjourned to November 29 for service of a VBI.

All of the accused men were denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim.

They have a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.