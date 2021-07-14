‘Killings Product Of Our Failures’: Dames Blames Decades Of Neglect For Murders But Assures Public ‘You’Re Safe’

By LEANDRA ROLLE
DESPITE a recent spate of murders over the holiday weekend, National Security Minister Marvin Dames said Bahamians have no reason to feel unsafe, insisting police have the crime situation under control.
Mr Dames spoke after five men were killed in separate incidents between Thursday and Monday, sparking renewed public concerns about violent crime.
Police suspect some of the crimes are linked and are the result of retaliation between “rival” groups.
Yesterday, Mr Dames said while overall crime continues to trend downward, the most recent incidents prove there is still work to be done.
He said many of the country’s crime problems stem from decades of neglect by Bahamian parents and adults.
“What we’re seeing again is a manifestation of decades of neglect,” said Mr Dames.
“You look at the age of the persons who are carrying out these heinous crimes. It speaks to our failures as parents and adults and we cannot expect that it would be the police’s job to kind of manage these young men, so it speaks to this continued concern that it is all of our responsibilities to address these problems.
“We’re seeking to do our role, certainly as a government. We’ve been looking at introducing a multi-agency, a multi-faceted approach at addressing these problems, looking at the work that we’re doing in the community (and) the work that we’re doing with all of our agencies to deal with conflict resolution, to find meaningful ways to keep our young men and women engaged.”
He said Bahamians have no need to harbour fears about gang wars happening in the country, insisting police have the situation in control.
“I don’t think that there should be public concern about a gang war happening as you could see, the police are very much on top of that but these things are going to happen and it just speaks to how important it is for all of us to be playing our respective roles,” Mr Dames said.
“We cannot sit back and rely entirely on police to resolve these issues. Usually when it ends up in the police hands it’s often too late, we all have a responsibility here and this is a constant reminder of that fact and until we come to realise that we have a role to play, this is something that we will continue to face.
“I mean if you look around the world, gun violence is the topic of discussion. If you look throughout the United States, it’s a concern throughout the US and other parts of the world. What is fuelling this? I’ll leave that for the researchers to tell us, but we’re going through a very difficult period here not only in The Bahamas, but globally.
“But after having said that, I’m confident that the path that we’re on is the right one as we continue to form up a lot of the policy initiatives and strategies that we promised.”
He said people should not be afraid to go out in public spaces. This comes after a man was killed after 10pm on Sunday at Arawak Cay, a popular hang out and dining spot.
Speaking specifically on the incident, Mr Dames continued “. . .You have violence in communities and so the thing is, I say that I have every confidence in our law enforcement officers and they are in fact in control... I’m not saying that incidents won’t happen, but we have issues within our households so should people be afraid to sleep in their own homes...
“The reality is in that (Arawak Cay) incident, the young man was taken into custody and a weapon was seized. Unfortunately, someone lost their life prior to it but it also speaks to the work that our law enforcement officers are doing and we just have to keep on pressing forward.”
On Monday night, Assistant Superintendent of Police Audley Peters acknowledged the recent rash in homicides was concerning.
“We are concerned about all of these incidents that are occurring,” he said “However, we are also encouraged by the information we’re receiving from the members of the public, and we are making good headway with respect to the previous incidents that occurred, and we look forward to giving some information to the media in due course.”
Asked if CCTV will be helpful in assisting police with the recent homicide investigations, he said police will look into this avenue, but added that some of the cameras are not in operation.
“It’s common knowledge that some of them are not operable due to whatever incidents with outage and so forth that maybe power may go down and so if they’re operable, we can look forward to getting information from them,” he told reporters.
Anyone with information on these incidents or any other crime is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.
watcher 5 hours, 20 minutes ago
Quote -'Yesterday, Mr Dames said while overall crime continues to trend downward, the most recent incidents prove there is still work to be done.'
How can he say this with a straight face? Crime is only trending downward because we have been under (at least) 8 hour curfews for over a year
TalRussell 2 hours, 16 minutes ago
Mustn't the PopoulacesGenerals' Security Minister's reliance manifestation of decades neglect also have to include talkin' bout the Crownland aka Royal Domain as belongin' to Monarch Liz, who REDS continues to personifies the Crown now two decades, which must include, but not be limited to post-Hurricane Dorian's lawlessness endured by Abacoians?
And, what has the crown's security minister got to say in his government's defense about Abaco's Creole Land Assault on shantytowns steroids, including the takeover of that foreigner's privately obtained land at Elbow Cay, now forced endure lawlessness carried out under his, not a PLP's, watch,** yes?
John 2 hours, 14 minutes ago
This man is having a meltdown! But he is right about one thing. CRIME, especially MURDER has worsened under his watch! This is despite his ministry receiving some of the most lucrative budgets in recent time. And the narrative about gangs: despite the laws on the books, how many persons have been brought before the courts for gang activity? This war on gangs ideology is just an extension of America’s FAKE ‘war on drugs’. Just another reason to bring young men under scrutiny and attack by authorities. Who is flaming the wars that do exist between young men and the dissent and the anti-social behavior? Even before Marvin Dames assumed his current office, the government of that day was advised that the murder and violent crime problem in this country are symptoms of other problems. Problems affecting young men especially. The school system has been dominated by women. And the church and most of the work place. Politicians and other leaders benefit because they find women become vulnerable and more easier to manipulate and control in the absence of the male. This is something the US studied and started doing to its Black population over four decades ago. Remove the Black man from the home. Send him to jail. Feminize those that remain and force them to walk on tippy toes (pins and needles.). Kill a few now and then to remind them who is in control. Better yet Teach them how to become violent criminals and kill up each other ( a play station sold for $1,200 during the Christmas and 90% of the games being played by kids as young as five are violent and/or criminally oriented). But maybe Marvin is not having a meltdown. Maybe he is coming into new wisdom and reality. A country divided amongst itself cannot survive. Whilst the young men bare being drawn into a FAKE gang war and killing up each other, some losing their lives only because they were related or squinted with s so called gang banger, the country is being stolen from right under our noses. Paradise for sale. Bahamians are losing their rights, their businesses, their homes. Who are the new owners of the Bahamas. A nation for sale.
tribanon 2 hours, 3 minutes ago
Greenslade couldn't have put it any better when he said to me a few years back that Dames "is a lost cause."
proudloudandfnm 1 hour, 39 minutes ago
Greenslade wasn't exactly good at his job. Lol. He need to sit small. Lol...
John 1 hour, 59 minutes ago
In the main time the country needs to know what happened to Marvin who disappeared from Gambier. Who killed the marine on duty at government house? Who carried out the brazen, daylight massacre of six and injuring of two including a child? It is unfair to the hard workin majority of police and other law enforcement officers in this country when it appears the top brass doesn’t want to be accountable to the Bahamian people or that the police cannot solve some of the most heinous crimes or ones the draw the most public speculation. Haiti was able to make arrests within hours of its president being assassinated. And they were able to determine that security at the president’s home was breached because guards on duty were duped into believing the president was going to be arrested and not murdered.
stislez 1 hour, 58 minutes ago
When you see people start the "whataboutism" thats them not taking responsibility. Why you worrying about the U.S an ting. You sound stupid doing that an comparing gun violence across the board. The U.S is make guns, Bahamas don't, two different problems jah man! Say what is fueling this! U is a real stupid man king! I don't know why dese man dem who call dey sef gangsters and killers don't come visit yall bey. I waiting on that like the sun in the morning.
John 54 minutes ago
Why you mad so?
John 28 minutes ago
Behavior experts say for every 1 percent the misery index increases, crime and domestic violence increases 13 percent. Some states in the US have seen gun violence increase by 2,000 percent and the same experts contend crime is not always economically driven but because persons have a sense of helplessness, hopelessness and despair. Even as the US reopens and jobs become available, some paying bonuses and prime wages, some people are reluctant to return to work because they are in panic about the pandemic. And here after Bahamians were confined to their homes, curfewed and locked down, now they are being constantly beat across their heads to get vaccinated, even though it is supposed to be voluntarily done. On top of that they must now face soaring prices at the gas pumps, in the food stores, for building supplies and even to travel. And they decided to bring politics also into the mix, campaigning and taunting the electorate with an early election ‘that can happen anytime now.’ Minnis must be burnt out and ready to throw in the towel because there is no benefit in an early election for him. His handling of the vaccination process has brought the FNM’s popularity to its lowest level in five years. And if the FNM, for whatever reason, chooses to go to election without marijuana legislation that’ll be their undoing. For numerous reasons.
John 18 minutes ago
And what message do you think Marvin Dames sent to the Bahamian populace the way he handled the firings, dismissals, retirement and terminations of some of his most senior police and defense force officers? So unceremoniously. Reducing some to tears even. After dedicating their entire lives to the force? Those officers were people’s parents and grandparents and uncles and cousins and some were even pastors. The chickens are coming home to roost.
