‘My Grandson Went To The Store - And Was Shot Dead’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A GRANDMOTHER is in mourning after her grandson was shot dead in Ridgeland Park on Saturday.

Nathalie Stubbs said her grandson, Sario Stuart, had left home to get her something from the store on Independence Day. The 23-year-old never returned home.

Ms Stubbs is also the mother of Stephen Stubbs, who is currently in prison for the murder of a police officer and the attempted murder of another man over two decades ago. Stubbs was given permission by the Privy Council last year to appeal his 45-year sentence.

“My grandson knocked on my door and say, ‘Grammy, Sario dead.’ I said how Sario could be dead and Sario gone to the shop?

“The boy said he saw Sario gone, come out the shop and a car just pulled up by Sario and he saw the car….when Sario walk off they shoot Sario and Sario fall to the ground,” she told The Tribune yesterday.

According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, police were called to a shooting in Ridgeland Park west shortly after 9pm on July 10.

Officers found a man lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Berkley Street with wounds consistent with gunshots. EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Ms Stubbs was emotional about her grandson’s death.

“I feel bad to know my grandchild died just like that,” she said. “I ain’t sleep yet from that happened.

“Without him, I don’t know I could make it because the rest (of my relatives) is be to work….He makes sure I have lunch.

“He cooks and does everything for me. They take him right away from me.”

She expressed anger about her grandson being locked up by police for another murder recently. She believes he was picked up by police based on false information and thinks a suspected informant is the one who killed her nephew.

Anyone with information on this killing is asked to contact police at 502-9991/2 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.