Editorial: Worried About Low Supplies? Make Sure You Book When Doses Arrive

IT would be easy to overreact to the news that people can no longer get the first of their COVID-19 jabs as supplies run low.

Let us be clear, it is not a good thing that we have to resort to this measure, not at all, but it is a temporary situation.

The sooner it can be resolved the better, and the government does need to continue to make progress in sourcing vaccines if we are to hit our targets of protecting the population.

That said, people have had plenty of opportunity by now to register for their first jab – and for anyone concerned they are missing out, we hope they will be first in the line to make sure they get that vaccination once the next delivery arrives.

In one way, of course, it is a good sign so many people are wanting to get the shots. It has been heartening to see the pictures in The Tribune this week of people lining up for their shots outside Loyola Hall as the vaccination programme continues.

And with Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis continuing to tell people that the only way out of the pandemic is through vaccination, the more joining that line for their shots, the better.

The Bahamas has received 67,200 doses so far, with the remaining 33,600 as part of our agreement from the COVAX facility due to arrive at the end of this month. Add to that 20,000 doses given to us by the Indian government and that gives us a good start on our vaccination programme.

That’s just what it is, though – a start, and we’ll need more than that if we hope to reach herd immunity. Bear in mind with the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine that each person needs two jabs, so that total of 120,800 doses fully vaccinates 60,400 people.

For now, the existing supply will be used to continue with the second jabs of those who have already had their first.

That current supply should last until July 27, according to Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis, with the next wave of vaccines due to arrive on July 26.

Any delay might be even more short-lived anyway. Health Minister Renward Wells has said that he hopes to have a date on when the Pfizer vaccine will arrive in the country by today. The Bahamas has been offered 57,330 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The sooner those doses can arrive, the better

So if you’re panicking that you might miss out on the vaccine, make sure as soon as it’s available that you book your jab.

We know there are more vaccines coming right now – but don’t get caught out if this next wave of supply starts to run short before any new deliveries are confirmed.

And in the meantime, stay masked, stay distant, and stay healthy.