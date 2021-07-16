Miller Won’T Run As Independent Mp

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Tall Pines MP Leslie Miller has confirmed he will not run as an independent candidate in the upcoming general election, insisting this vote is far too important not to support the Progressive Liberal Party.

Mr Miller, who has for several weeks been seen campaigning with various PLP candidates, said he had absolute faith in the opposition party and its ability to get the job done.

Previously, he had threatened to run as an independent candidate if the party did not offer him a nomination for the impending election.

When they did not choose him and instead ratified former Pineridge MP Dr Michael Darville as the party’s Tall Pines candidate, many wondered whether Mr Miller would live up to his threat.

For months he remained tightlipped over the decision. However, recently he’s been seen campaigning with many PLP candidates, including Centreville pick Jomo Campbell.

Asked what his next move was yesterday, Mr Miller said: “I am not running as an independent. I am just helping out my colleagues.”

He said his decision came out of a view that there was no better party to lead the country than the PLP.

“It doesn’t make sense to have any split votes,” Mr Miller told The Tribune. “It’s really too important for me to run and to take any chances with this one.

“To me this is the most significant election since 1967, by far. I think it’s going to be paramount for our country that the right thing happens with this election.

“I have absolute faith in the PLP that they will get the job done, absolute faith.”

Back in February, the veteran politician was adamant that no one could prevent him from running in the impending election and he expected to beat out Dr Darville for the party’s nomination.

“No one can stop me from running. Who is going to stop me? I am with my people, and they are with me and that’s all I can tell you,” he said at the time.

“If I was to run independent, I will win,” Mr Miller also said earlier this year. “We will win by a hefty margin over the incumbent who is there now and anybody else who wants to run.”

Asked at the time how his bid for the ratification was going, he responded, “You are saying ‘in my bid for Tall Pines?’ How can it be a bid if I was the MP there from 1987? You need to go interview Darville to see if my people are with him.”

Officially, the PLP made its final decision in March, when Dr Darville was ratified along with 12 other candidates.

PLP officials expressed increasing confidence at the time that an independent run from the outspoken Mr Miller would be prevented, with some noting Mr Miller enjoys a strong relationship with Dr Darville.

While many expect that Prime Minister Dr Hubert MInnis could call an early election soon, a date has not been announced.

Dr Minnis has repeatedly said the next election is not due until May 2022, however some insiders say signs signal otherwise.