‘No Decision’ On Protocol If Emergency Powers End

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

TOURISM Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar said yesterday the government has not yet decided how it will handle protocol for visitors should Emergency Powers Orders end next month.

Last month Attorney General Carl Bethel said the Minnis administration wants to remove the COVID-19 emergency restrictions by August but that doing so will depend on infection rates and the behaviour of residents. Health Minister Renward Wells said on Tuesday the plan has not changed to his knowledge.

The latest emergency proclamation expires in August.

The House of Assembly, however, will be on summer break until September.

Asked yesterday if ending the emergency orders meant the travel visas and COVID-19 testing would fall away for people entering the country, the minister said: “A decision has not been made yet. The way forward is still under consideration.”

He could not say when a decision would be made.

On Tuesday, when asked if the government is still hoping to end the current state of emergency next month, Mr Wells said, “The state of emergency ends on August 13. If there’s going to be any change to that, obviously the competent authority, the Cabinet of The Bahamas would have to come back to the Bahamian people to say so, but right now there is no discussion about changing the fact that the emergency orders end on August 13.

“But if it was to change, the government of The Bahamas will come to the Bahamian people in the shortest possible time and inform the country as to what direction we are to go in.

“But, you know in order to be able to do that, I do believe under the law you would have to go to the House of Assembly and the (House of Assembly) doesn’t meet until the 22nd of September. We would have to call an emergency session and the governor general would have to call the (House of Assembly) back into session to be able to do that, but as it stands now, we’re moving forward,” Mr Wells said.

Last month, Mr Bethel was asked if parliamentarians will break their summer recess to extend the emergency proclamation.

He said at the time: “If the Governor General should form the view that the emergency persists, the Governor General is always free at any time to issue a new proclamation even during the course of the expired term of the existing proclamation. Once he does so, then both Houses (of Parliament) will be summoned to meet within five days of the issuance of such a proclamation.

“The mere fact that the House (of Assembly) has adjourned beyond the expiration date (of the emergency proclamation) does not prevent the governor general in his discretion should he feel that the emergency persists, to issue a new proclamation, summon the Houses and allow them to debate whether or not to extend the proclamation. Such a proclamation would last for 14 days absent a decision by the Houses to extend the proclamation.

“As it is right now, the government has indicated a view that we could look toward the August period for the removal of emergency powers and that is certainly the aim. Everything depends on how we behave ourselves as a people.”