Man Dies While Jogging

A MAN collapsed and died while jogging in Winton Meadows on Saturday, police said.
The man was exercising on Jasmine Drive around 8am when he collapsed, according to police. Police say an autopsy will be held to confirm his cause of death.
A MAN collapsed and died while jogging in Winton Meadows on Saturday, police said.
The man was exercising on Jasmine Drive around 8am when he collapsed, according to police. Police say an autopsy will be held to confirm his cause of death.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID