Austerity Measures Inevitable Whoever Wins Next Election

A former finance minister yesterday argued that the next government will have no choice but to impose austerity measures as the prime minister branded tax increase claims “a flat out lie”.
James Smith, ex-minister of state for finance under the first Christie administration, and a former Central Bank governor, told Tribune Business that unless The Bahamas discovered an economic game-changer whoever is elected as the next government will be unable to avoid fiscal tightening measures.
He spoke out after Dr Hubert Minnis denied opposition claims that the Free National Movement (FNM) will implement new and/or increased taxes if the party is re-elected to office. “It is a flat-out lie for the Leader of the Opposition to say or suggest that I am planning on raising taxes immediately following any prospective election,” the prime minister blasted in a statement.
“We have a plan. We are sticking to the plan. That is why from January to June 2021 we beat our revenue projections for that six-month period. That is why for the month of July, up to last Friday [July 16], our revenues are tracking ahead of budgetary projections for month to date as our economy roars back to life.”
Mr Smith, though, said the next administration - regardless of whether it is FNM or PLP - will be forced to implement unpopular fiscal policies to get The Bahamas out of its national debt and deficit hole in the absence of a massive improvement in annual economic growth.
With The Bahamas facing a projected $951.8m “fiscal gap” or deficit for the 2021-2022 budget year, and the debt-to-GDP ratio approaching 100 percent, the former Cabinet minister said: “It’s a very precarious position to be in.
“You can fill that gap principally in three ways - reducing spending, increasing taxes or the sale of assets, or a combination of all three.” Mr Smith said a significant portion of the Budget, some $670.935m this fiscal year, was “baked into salaries” with allowances and NIB contributions accounting for a further $107m-plus.
Reducing this wage bill by sending civil servants home is “not very palatable” for any government, he added, especially given the redundancy pay-off costs and resulting social services burden, plus the fall-out for the wider society and economy.
New and/or increased taxes were just as unappealing, Mr Smith said, adding: “There’s no appetite for asset sales. Governments before have had to deal with the backlash from privatisation projects. Privatisation itself is not the problem; it’s the way the process was handled.”
Together with the $512m allocated for debt servicing (interest) payments, the Government’s $670m wage bill accounts for $1.182bn or 41.8 percent of total recurrent spending in the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Mr Smith added that “doing nothing”, and continuing to borrow to fill the annual deficits, was not an option for the Government given that it would eventually run out of willing lenders.
Arguing that the next administration needs to broaden the tax base to lessen the burden on middle class families, Mr Smith said: “You can’t walk away and pretend this is not happening. They say you’re kicking the can down the road, but I don’t think we have much road left. When you begin to borrow to pay off loans, you know you are close to the cliff.
“The only other option, given our performance over the last ten years, is if we got an economic shot in the arm that produces growth and new revenue streams, but I don’t see anything on the horizon to attract it.... I’m forever hopeful that something appears to mitigate what will be a very challenging future, but I don’t see anything on the horizon.”
Comments
tribanon 8 hours, 17 minutes ago
Minnis repeatedly and most emphatically promised before the last national general election in May 2017 that if he became PM he would cut government costs rather than raise taxes on the Bahamian people. And then immediately upon becoming PM he increased the VAT rate by a whopping 60%, from 7.5% to 12%.
Since then Minnis has time and time again proven himself to be a pathological liar of the highest order. Make no mistake about it, Minnis is a power-crazed demon who would look the Good Lord straight in the eye and unflinchingly tell an outright lie.
Emilio26 7 hours, 52 minutes ago
Tribanon but if we look back a few years ago it was the Christie administration that introduced VAT at 7.5%.
KapunkleUp 7 hours, 43 minutes ago
I don't think this is a FNM or PLP issue. Both parties have shafted us and continue to do so. FNM or PLP - different dogs with the same fleas.
tribanon 7 hours, 37 minutes ago
And of course you would tell me the same thing if Minnis miraculously wins a second term as PM and then immediately increases the VAT rate by an alarming 67%, from 12% to 20%, in addition to introducing the minimum 15% global income tax now desired by the US and OECD countries. LOL
Emilio26 6 hours, 26 minutes ago
Tribanon and you really think if Brave Davis is elected that taxes won't be increased? By the way former bank governors James Smith and Julian Francis said that whether the PLP or FNM is elected in 2022 the governing party would have to make tough decisions to bring the Bahamian economy out of recession due to fall out from Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic. Local Bahamian economist Gowon Bowe even said taxes would likely increase in the future to meet fiscal demands however I'm pretty sure you're aware the Bahamas isn't the only nation in the region to be experiencing hardship due to the global pandemic other nations like the US, Canada, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago are also increasing their tax rates.
tribanon 6 hours, 10 minutes ago
Yup. You're a bonafide Minnis supporter troll assigned to me on this website. I long ago suspected it with all the attention you were giving my posted comments. Neither you nor your emperor are wearing any clothes now. LOL
BONEFISH 3 hours, 59 minutes ago
The Vat was to be implemented at a rate of 15 % if the Ingraham administration was re-elected in 2012. Zhivago Laing minister of state for Finance in that government said that publicly. That was part of the fiscal consolidation program
